Sweden Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Use Of Violence Against Protesters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Sweden Herald, citing a statement by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry explained that the measure is being taken "to strongly condemn Iran's deadly violence against peaceful protesters and widespread arbitrary detentions."

“The Iranian people's right to express their opinions and to demonstrate must be respected. Access to the internet must be restored,” Stenergard emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Iranian ambassador to Rome over the violent suppression of anti-government protests in the country.

Iran warns neighboring countries of strikes on US bases in case of US attack - Reuters

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Wednesday morning that the death toll from nationwide protests in Iran had exceeded 2,500

According to Iran International, at least 12,000 protesters were killed in Iran on the direct orders of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay