Moscow's Allies Complain Putin Did Not Help When It Was Needed Bloomberg

Despite repeated public statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about his intention to remove Maduro, officials in Caracas complain that the Cuban and Russian security services they relied on were unable to identify vulnerabilities or provide any concrete information about threats to the Venezuelan dictator.

For the Kremlin, relations with the United States are now more important than Venezuela, and the capture of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro would be unpleasant for Russia, but not catastrophic.

According to a Bloomberg source, a much more serious issue for Russia's leadership is Iran, as Moscow's cooperation with Tehran is far closer, particularly in the military sphere.

At the same time, the source notes that Russia will likely limit itself to public support for Iran but will not become deeply involved in assisting it due to limited capabilities and the priority of ending the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 3 the United States carried out a large-scale strike on Venezuela; its leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained and taken out of the country.