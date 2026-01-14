Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Astellas Pharma, Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharma, Novartis, Alkeus Pharma, Belite Bio
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Dry Age Macular Degeneration pipeline constitutes 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 80+ Dry Age Macular Degeneration treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market.
The Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Dry Age Macular Degeneration treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Dry Age Macular Degeneration companies working in the treatment market are Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, and others, are developing therapies for the Dry Age Macular Degeneration treatment
Emerging Dry Age Macular Degeneration therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan), Iptacopan (LNP023), ALK-001, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), XIFLAM, OCU410, OLX301A, GS030, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Dry Age Macular Degeneration market in the coming years.
Potential therapies expected to drive notable changes during the upcoming forecast period include A VD-104, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), Elamipretide, ANX007, Danicopan (ALXN2040), IONIS-FB-LRx (RG6299), JNJ-1887, CPCB-RPE1, OpRegen, and others.
In February 2025, Luxa Biotechnology announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its RPESC-RPE-4W transplantation for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). The company is developing this innovative adult retinal pigment epithelial stem cell therapy for patients with dry AMD.
In November 2024, The U.S. FDA approved LumiThera's Valeda Light Delivery System for marketing as a treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Overview
Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) involves a gradual breakdown of macular cells over an extended period. This occurs as retinal cells decline without renewal. It's important to note that the term 'dry' doesn't imply dry eyes but rather distinguishes it from wet AMD.
Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-
Emerging Dry Age Macular Degeneration Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol): Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio
SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan): Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis
ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals
Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio
XIFLAM: Inflammx Therapeutics
OCU410: Ocugen
OLX301A: OliX Pharmaceuticals
GS030: Gensight Biologics
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Route of Administration
Dry Age Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Intra-articular
Intraocular
Intrathecal
Intravenous
Ophthalmic
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical
Transdermal
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Molecule Type
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Oligonucleotide
Peptide
Small molecule
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Assessment by Product Type
Dry Age Macular Degeneration By Stage and Product Type
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Assessment by Route of Administration
Dry Age Macular Degeneration By Stage and Route of Administration
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Assessment by Molecule Type
Dry Age Macular Degeneration by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Dry Age Macular Degeneration Report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Dry Age Macular Degeneration product details are provided in the report. Download the Dry Age Macular Degeneration pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Dry Age Macular Degeneration therapies
Some of the key companies in the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Dry Age Macular Degeneration are - Janssen Research & Development, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Eye Co Pty Ltd, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Aviceda Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Ascentage Pharma, OliX Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., Biophytis, Eyestem, Eyevensys, SanBio, Beta Therapeutics, MacRegen, Amarna Therapeutics, MeiraGTx, Cognition Therapeutics, Ocugen, Catalyst Biosciences, Endogena Therapeutics, Oculogenex, Clover Therapeutics, and others.
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis:
The Dry Age Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Dry Age Macular Degeneration with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dry Age Macular Degeneration Treatment.
Dry Age Macular Degeneration key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dry Age Macular Degeneration market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Dry Age Macular Degeneration drugs and therapies
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Market Drivers
Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of AMD, robust pipeline for dry AMD treatment are some of the important factors that are fueling the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market.
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Market Barriers
However, lack of awareness about dry AMD, lengthy and expensive clinical trials, lack of early detection and other factors are creating obstacles in the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market growth.
Scope of Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Dry Age Macular Degeneration Companies: Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, and others
Key Dry Age Macular Degeneration Therapies: IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan), Iptacopan (LNP023), ALK-001, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), XIFLAM, OCU410, OLX301A, GS030, and others
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Age Macular Degeneration current marketed and Dry Age Macular Degeneration emerging therapies
Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Dry Age Macular Degeneration market drivers and Dry Age Macular Degeneration market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Report Introduction
2. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Executive Summary
3. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Overview
4. Dry Age Macular Degeneration- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Preclinical Stage Products
10. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Assessment
11. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Key Companies
14. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Key Products
15. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs
16. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Dry Age Macular Degeneration Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment