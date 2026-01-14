Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Astellas Pharma, Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharma, Novartis, Alkeus Pharma, Belite Bio

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Dry Age Macular Degeneration pipeline constitutes 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 80+ Dry Age Macular Degeneration treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market.

The Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Dry Age Macular Degeneration treatment therapies. Dry Age Macular Degeneration companies working in the treatment market include Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, and others.



Emerging Dry Age Macular Degeneration therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan), Iptacopan (LNP023), ALK-001, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), XIFLAM, OCU410, OLX301A, GS030, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Dry Age Macular Degeneration market in the coming years.

Potential therapies expected to drive notable changes during the upcoming forecast period include A VD-104, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), Elamipretide, ANX007, Danicopan (ALXN2040), IONIS-FB-LRx (RG6299), JNJ-1887, CPCB-RPE1, OpRegen, and others.

In February 2025, Luxa Biotechnology announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its RPESC-RPE-4W transplantation for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). The company is developing this innovative adult retinal pigment epithelial stem cell therapy for patients with dry AMD. In November 2024, The U.S. FDA approved LumiThera's Valeda Light Delivery System for marketing as a treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Overview

Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) involves a gradual breakdown of macular cells over an extended period. This occurs as retinal cells decline without renewal. It's important to note that the term 'dry' doesn't imply dry eyes but rather distinguishes it from wet AMD.

Emerging Dry Age Macular Degeneration Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol): Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio

SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio

XIFLAM: Inflammx Therapeutics

OCU410: Ocugen

OLX301A: OliX Pharmaceuticals GS030: Gensight Biologics

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Route of Administration

Dry Age Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Molecule Type

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Dry Age Macular Degeneration Assessment by Product Type

Dry Age Macular Degeneration By Stage and Product Type

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Assessment by Route of Administration

Dry Age Macular Degeneration By Stage and Route of Administration

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Assessment by Molecule Type Dry Age Macular Degeneration by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Dry Age Macular Degeneration Report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Dry Age Macular Degeneration are - Janssen Research & Development, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Eye Co Pty Ltd, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Aviceda Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Ascentage Pharma, OliX Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., Biophytis, Eyestem, Eyevensys, SanBio, Beta Therapeutics, MacRegen, Amarna Therapeutics, MeiraGTx, Cognition Therapeutics, Ocugen, Catalyst Biosciences, Endogena Therapeutics, Oculogenex, Clover Therapeutics, and others.

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis:

The Dry Age Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Dry Age Macular Degeneration with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dry Age Macular Degeneration Treatment.

Dry Age Macular Degeneration key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dry Age Macular Degeneration market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Market Drivers

Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of AMD, robust pipeline for dry AMD treatment are some of the important factors that are fueling the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market.

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of awareness about dry AMD, lengthy and expensive clinical trials, lack of early detection and other factors are creating obstacles in the Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market growth.

Scope of Dry Age Macular Degeneration Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Dry Age Macular Degeneration Companies: Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, and others

Key Dry Age Macular Degeneration Therapies: IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan), Iptacopan (LNP023), ALK-001, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), XIFLAM, OCU410, OLX301A, GS030, and others

Dry Age Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Age Macular Degeneration current marketed and Dry Age Macular Degeneration emerging therapies Dry Age Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Dry Age Macular Degeneration market drivers and Dry Age Macular Degeneration market barriers

