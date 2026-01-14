Infosectrain Hosts Free Masterclass On Comptia Security+ Exam Practice Session

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 14, 2026 12:39 am - InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on CompTIA Security Exam Practice Session.

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on CompTIA Security+ Exam Practice Session. This masterclass will focus on an in-depth, practice-oriented walkthrough of the CompTIA Security+ exam syllabus, aligned with the key domains tested in the certification. The session will begin with a structured review of core security concepts to establish a common baseline, followed by an exploration of modern threats, risks, and attack vectors that impact systems, networks, and users. It will cover cryptography essentials, including encryption principles, hashing, and key management, to explain how data confidentiality and integrity are maintained. The masterclass will also address Identity and Access Management (IAM), examining authentication methods, authorization models, and access controls used across enterprise environments. Enterprise network security will be discussed in the context of securing on-premise infrastructure, including network design, segmentation, and defensive technologies. The session will then extend into cloud security fundamentals, outlining shared responsibility models, cloud-specific risks, and security controls used in cloud deployments. Throughout the masterclass, exam-focused practice questions will be reviewed to connect theoretical concepts with practical scenarios commonly encountered in the Security+ exam. The session will conclude with a guided answer review and an overview of exam strategy, focusing on how questions are structured, how to approach scenario-based items, and how to interpret exam objectives effectively.

This session is designed for individuals who want clarity, confidence, and direction while preparing for the CompTIA Security+ exam. It will help participants understand how exam questions are framed, what examiners expect, and how to think critically under time pressure. Rather than passive learning, the session emphasizes active engagement with exam-style questions, enabling participants to assess their readiness and identify personal knowledge gaps. Attending the masterclass will support better decision-making during the exam by improving question interpretation, eliminating common traps, and strengthening logical reasoning for scenario-based questions. It will also provide structure to last-mile preparation, helping learners prioritize revision areas instead of revisiting the entire syllabus blindly. For those feeling uncertain despite studying the content, this session will bring alignment between preparation efforts and actual exam requirements. Overall, it will act as a focused checkpoint before the exam, reinforcing confidence and sharpening exam temperament without overwhelming learners with new material.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.



- Core Security Concepts Review

- Threats, Risks, and Attack Vector

- Cryptography Essentials

- Identity & Access Management (IAM)

- Enterprise Network Security

- Cloud Security Fundamentals

- Answer Review & Exam Strategy



InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

