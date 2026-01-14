403
Kuwait's Cabinet Reviews Outcome Of Senegalese President's Official Visit To Country
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Cabinet, on Wednesday, touched on the outcome of the official visit of the Senegalese President, Cherif Moulaye Fay, to the country.
This came during the cabinet weekly meeting, at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji.
Minister Al-Mousherji said the cabinet was informed of the official visit of Senegalese President Cherif Moulaye Fay to the country and the discussions that focused on enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.
The cabinet also extended congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on the anniversary of his accession to the throne, wishing him and the Omani people continued progress and prosperity.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet on the official visit of Bahrain's Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, highlighting discussions on security cooperation, exchange of expertise, and strengthening bilateral relations.
In turn, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhizeem highlighted the latest developments in the national anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing system, emphasizing legislative reforms, operational improvements, and international cooperation.
Minister of State for Communications Omar Al-Omar presented the 2025 performance report of the "Sahl" unified government services application, highlighting over 3 million users, more than 52 million online transactions, and the addition of 59 new government services, reflecting Kuwait's continued progress in digital transformation.
The cabinet also reviewed a presentation by Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel on the "Qayd" national system for online submission of financial statements and adoption of the XBRL standard, aimed at enhancing governance, transparency, and the quality of national financial data.
The system's optional application started January 1, 2026, with mandatory adoption set for January 2027.
Furthermore, the cabinet touched on the Public Services Committee report on challenges faced by Kuwait's governorates, noting proposed solutions and assigning government agencies to cooperate with governors to address obstacles.
The cabinet approved the Supreme Committee report on Kuwaiti nationality, covering cases of revocation and loss of nationality in accordance with Decree-Law No. 15 of 1959 and its amendments.
The cabinet reviewed other agenda items, approving several, while referring others to specialized ministerial committees for further study and reporting. (end)
