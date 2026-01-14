Leading Gas, Electric And Combination Utilities Maintain Momentum With Business Customers Of All Sizes
|Cogent Syndicated 2025 Business Utility Customer Champions*
|Chattanooga Gas Company
|Florida Public Utilities
|Chesapeake Maryland
|Georgia Power
|Con Edison
|MidAmerican Energy
|CPS Energy
|PECO Energy
|Duquesne Light
|Salt River Project
|Florida City Gas Company
|Seattle City Light
*Utilities named as Business Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.
The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the utilities surveyed.
|East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|ECR score
|Con Edison
|778
|PECO Energy
|764
|Duquesne Light
|761
|PSEG Long Island
|757
|PSE&G
|755
|Eversource Energy
|748
|Atlantic City Electric
|742
|National Grid
|733
|PPL Electric Utilities
|731
|Penelec
|724
|Pepco
|717
|Appalachian Power
|704
|Delmarva Power
|691
|Jersey Central Power & Light
|680
|BGE
|678
|NYSEG
|670
|West Penn Power
|634
|Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|ECR score
|MidAmerican Energy
|797
|Xcel Energy – Midwest
|772
|Indiana Michigan Power
|771
|OPPD
|768
|DTE Energy
|764
|The Illuminating Company
|745
|ComEd
|738
|Alliant Energy
|727
|Ameren Missouri
|726
|Wisconsin Public Service
|715
|AES Ohio
|710
|Evergy
|709
|Consumers Energy
|708
|We Energies
|704
|AEP Ohio
|694
|Ohio Edison
|692
|AES Indiana
|671
|Ameren Illinois
|670
|Duke Energy Midwest
|668
|NIPSCO
|653
|Southern Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|ECR score
|Florida Public Utilities
|793
|CPS Energy
|781
|Georgia Power
|774
|Kentucky Utilities
|763
|Duke Energy Florida
|759
|Entergy
|759
|Southwestern Electric Power Company
|757
|Public Service Company of Oklahoma
|756
|El Paso Electric
|753
|Duke Energy Progress
|751
|Mississippi Power
|745
|Duke Energy Carolinas
|742
|OG&E
|740
|Florida Power & Light
|739
|Alabama Power
|734
|JEA
|728
|Dominion Energy South Carolina
|722
|Louisville Gas & Electric
|719
|Dominion Energy Virginia
|705
|TECO Tampa Electric
|686
|FPL Northwest FL
|675
|West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|ECR score
|Salt River Project
|805
|Seattle City Light
|788
|Xcel Energy Colorado
|763
|Rocky Mountain Power
|762
|Puget Sound Energy
|751
|NorthWestern Energy
|749
|APS
|744
|Colorado Springs Utilities
|743
|SMUD
|725
|PNM
|724
|Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
|722
|Pacific Power
|712
|NV Energy
|707
|Southern California Edison
|699
|Idaho Power
|692
|Portland General Electric
|682
|PG&E
|672
|SDG&E
|606
|Natural Gas Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|ECR score
|Chattanooga Gas Company
|855
|Florida City Gas Company
|810
|Chesapeake Maryland
|782
|CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
|772
|CenterPoint Energy – South
|766
|Virginia Natural Gas
|756
|Chesapeake Delaware
|752
|Nicor Gas
|742
For more information on the full report, click here.
About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer EngagementTM: Business study
Escalent conducted surveys among 12,653 business customers of 85 US electric, natural gas and combination utility companies. Utilities within the same region are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility's customers on survey results. The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index is a composite score based upon a 360-degree customer review of how engaged businesses are with their energy utility provider. Scores are composed of ratings across service satisfaction, brand and product experiences. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.
About Escalent
Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.
|Contact
|Stephanie Salvadero, 734.838.5192
|...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment