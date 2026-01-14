MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- My Other Brother (M.O.B.) Announces Rocstar World/Sony Music Distribution Deal and New Single“Here I Go!”

My Other Brother (M.O.B.) Announces Major Distribution Deal with Rocstar World /

Sony Music and Releases New Single“Here I Go!”

Rising hip-hop duo My Other Brother (M.O.B.), consisting of Jeramy Pate (Datdude Cartoon) and Reynard Dunn (Nardy McFly), officially announces a major distribution deal with Rocstar World in partnership with Sony Music, alongside the release of their powerful new single,“Here I Go!”

Based in Great Falls, Montana, with roots stretching from Las Vegas, Nevada to New

Orleans, Louisiana, M.O.B. brings a raw, authentic sound rooted in real-life experiences. Their

music speaks directly to everyday people - those facing pressure, doubt, and adversity -

delivering messages of resilience, confidence, and refusing to back down.

“Here I Go!” is more than a single - it's a declaration. The track captures the duo's mindset of

perseverance in the face of skepticism, addressing the feeling of being surrounded by people

waiting for you to fail. With confident delivery and polished production, the song makes it clear:

My Other Brother (M.O.B.) is here to stay.

“This project represents our growth - not just as artists, but as men,” says M.O.B.“We've

evolved, sharpened our sound, and elevated our delivery. This is us stepping into who we're

meant to be.”

The release of“Here I Go!” marks a new chapter for M.O.B., supported by a strong team including Rocstar World, Wealth Nation, and industry leadership from Rob Terell. The single is available in both radio edit and explicit versions across all major streaming platforms. An official music video is currently in production and will be released soon.

M.O.B. has always been known for their chemistry and seamless blend of styles, but this latest release showcases a higher level of artistry, refinement, and confidence - a true evolution of their sound.

Above all, M.O.B. remains grounded and connected to their audience.“We're humble, we relate to the people, and we just want the opportunity to share our God-given talent and passion with the world,” the duo adds.“If our music puts a smile on your face and you rock with it, that means everything to us.”

“Here I Go!” is now streaming on all major platforms under My Other Brother (M.O.B.).

