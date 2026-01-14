Anime Industry Enters Hypergrowth Phase As Global Market Set To Quadruple By 2037, Reaching $129.7 Billion
Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anime Market Outlook 2026-2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global anime market was valued at USD 30.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 129.72 billion by 2037, growing at a CAGR of 12.72% (2026-2037). In 2026, the market size is expected to be USD 34.76 billion.
Report Scope
- Overview of the market, value chain, and ecosystem Research methodology, analytical approach, and data validation process Executive summary highlighting key findings, market dynamics, and insights Analysis of growth drivers, constraints, opportunities, trends, and regulatory impact Market outlook with forward-looking projections and scenario-based forecasting Competitive white space and untapped opportunity identification Assessment of risks, challenges, and uncertainties SWOT, PESTLE, Porter's Five Forces, and Root Cause Analysis frameworks Technological advancements and technology maturity mapping Tracking of recent developments, product launches, and strategic initiatives Regional demand analysis and comparative geographic positioning Strategic segment analysis and demand trends Competitive landscape, market share distribution, and investor-focused benchmarking Impact of global economic conditions on market performance
Key Topics Covered
1. An Outline of the Global Anime Market
1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation
1.2. Study Assumptions and Abbreviations
2. Research Methodology & Approach
2.1. Primary Research
2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. SPSS Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Anime
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global Anime by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Anime Demand Landscape
19. Global Anime Demand Trends Driven by Storytelling, Deep-Rooted Culture and Mobile-Based Gaming (2026-2037)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Anime Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. Anime - Key Player Analysis (2037)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
26. Company Market Share, 2037 (%)
26.1. Business Profile of Key Enterprise
26.1.1. Anima INC.
26.1.2. Aniplex INC.
26.1.3. Bones INC.
26.1.4. Dandelions Animation Studio INC.
26.1.5. Kyoto Animation Stuio INC.
26.1.6. MAPPA Co. LTD.
26.1.7. Sunrise
27. Global Anime Market Outlook
27.1. Market Overview
27.1.1. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
27.2. Global Transformer Analysis (2026-2037)
27.2.1. By Type
27.2.1.1. TV, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.1.2. Video, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.1.3. Movie, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.1.4. Music, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.1.5. Live Entertainment, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.1.6. Internet Distribution, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.1.7. Merchandizing, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.1.8. Pachinko, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.2. By Genre
27.2.2.1. Action and Adventure, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.2.2. Sci-fi and Fantasy, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.2.3. Romantic and Drama, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.2.4. Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F
27.2.3. Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Million), 2026-2037
27.2.3.1. North America Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F
27.2.3.2. Europe, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F
27.2.3.3. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F
27.2.3.4. Latin America Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F
27.2.3.5. Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F
28. North America Market
29. Europe Market
30. Asia Pacific Market
31. Latin America Market
32. Middle East & Africa Market
33. Global Economic Scenario
33.1. World Economic Outlook
34. About the Analyst
34.1. Global Clientele
34.2. Clients Served Across World
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment