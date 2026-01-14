Salon Gift Card Software Report 2025: Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salon Gift Card Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The salon gift card software market is poised for accelerated growth, moving from $0.43 billion in 2024 to $0.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The forecast indicates further expansion, reaching $0.88 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 15.3%. This robust growth is fueled by factors such as increased digital payment adoption, heightened demand for personalized customer experiences, and the rising adoption of loyalty and reward programs. The emergence of more salon and spa establishments, alongside the growing preference for online and mobile gift card purchasing, is driving significant market traction.

Key growth drivers during the forecast period include enhanced software integration with point-of-sale systems, demand for seamless appointment and membership management, and the necessity of automated marketing tools. Similarly, the focus on secure transactions and the adoption of cloud-based management solutions are pivotal. Market trends showcase the rise of mobile-first applications, advances in AI-powered analytics, and innovative digital payment integrations, fostering the creation of customer-centric loyalty programs.

The momentum in digital payments, characterized by technology-driven financial tools such as mobile payments and digital wallets, further propels the salon gift card software market. For instance, the International Trade Administration reported a surge in UK contactless payments, totaling $389.64 billion in 2023. This trend underscores the critical role digital payments play in advancing seamless, secure transactions in the salon industry.

Leading companies in this sector are focusing on technological innovations to enhance customer relationships, improve loyalty, boost sales, and streamline operations. PAR Technology Corporation, for example, launched a dynamic gift card solution integrating cloud-based management, real-time tracking, and analytics, enhancing customer loyalty and generating recurring revenue for salons.

Strategic acquisitions further shape the landscape; Vagaro Inc.'s acquisition of Schedulicity Inc. in January 2025 exemplifies the trend of expanding capabilities and service offerings, strengthening its presence in the salon industry by integrating robust scheduling and management solutions.

Prominent market players include Square Inc., Mindbody Inc., PAR Technology Corporation, Vagaro Inc., and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Notably, North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. As trade relations and tariffs evolve, these external factors significantly impact market dynamics, compelling companies to adapt through regional supplier shifts and enhanced supply chain resilience.

The salon gift card software market report delivers a comprehensive examination of the industry, offering insights into market size, regional shares, competitor strategies, and emerging opportunities. The report addresses trends, forecasts, and data critical to thriving within this space, highlighting the growing demand for digital solutions that cater to both salon operations and client satisfaction.

Countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain, with the market spanning various applications from hair salons to spa centers.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Sales Channel: Direct; Distributors and Resellers Application: Hair Salons; Beauty Salons; Spa Centers; Nail Salons; Other Applications

Subsegments:



Software: Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms Services: Implementation and Integration, Training and Support, Consulting, Managed Services

Key Attributes:

