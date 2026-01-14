$5.41 Bn Black Granite For Construction Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Granite for Construction Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.





The global black granite for construction market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to increase from $3.9 billion in 2024 to $4.17 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7%. This expansion during the historic period is driven by several key factors, including the increased utilization in heritage restoration projects, adoption in luxury hotel construction, demand from infrastructure initiatives, and applications in premium flooring. The material's use in religious and monumental structures also contributes significantly to its market growth.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $5.41 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. This anticipated growth is propelled by a rising demand for sustainable materials, investments in smart city infrastructure, and a trend towards natural aesthetics in urban architecture. Innovations in granite processing technologies, eco-friendly quarrying methods, and enhanced surface finishing techniques are set to drive advancements in the sector. Furthermore, the development of lightweight black granite composites is anticipated to bolster modern architectural applications.

Increased construction activities are driving market expansion, as urbanization necessitates residential, commercial, and infrastructure project development. Black granite is favored for its durability, making it ideal for supporting structural loads and withstanding adverse conditions. For instance, as reported by the US Census Bureau in July 2025, public construction spending reached $511.6 billion in May, showing a slight increase from previous months. This rising construction activity supports the growing black granite market.

Real estate investments are another growth driver, boosted by urban expansion and increased housing and infrastructure demands. Black granite enhances property value through its aesthetic appeal, offering timeless design options. In May 2025, the CBRE Group reported $88 billion in commercial real estate investments in Q1, a 14% increase year-over-year, highlighting this trend.

The black granite market also sees significant developments in terms of acquisitions, such as Ally Building Solutions' purchase of Affordable Granite Concepts in February 2025. This acquisition is anticipated to expand service offerings and create new opportunities within the industry.

Key players in the black granite market include Levantina, Coldspring Granite Co., Pokarna Limited, and Cosentino SA, among others. The largest market region is Asia-Pacific, which is also expected to be the fastest-growing through the forecast period.

However, potential challenges include rapid shifts in global trade relations, particularly U.S. tariffs impacting material costs, thus affecting builders and procurement strategies. The sector must adapt by prioritizing local sourcing, modular construction, and diversified supply chains.

Products in the market include polished, honed, flamed, and brushed black granite, applied in various landscapes through multiple distribution channels. The market research report provides detailed insights into the current and future market outlook, helping stakeholders navigate the evolving landscape.

Markets Covered: Key products include Polished, Honed, Flamed, and Brushed Black Granite, with applications across residential, commercial, industrial construction, and landscaping. Distribution is categorized into Direct Sales, Distributors, and Online platforms.

Subsegments: Segmentation includes Slabs, Tiles, Monuments, Vanity Tops, Driveway Pavers, among other specialized granite applications. Key Companies Mentioned: Industry players include Levantina, KSG, Coldspring Granite Co., Pokarna Limited, Cosentino SA.

