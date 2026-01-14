$4.49 Bn Grant Management Software Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grant Management Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The grant management software market, valued at $2.58 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $2.88 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is driven by heightened demand for centralized grant tracking, digital documentation, compliance management, and fraud prevention awareness. From 2025, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $4.47 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.6%, fueled by increased adoption of cloud-based solutions, real-time monitoring, donor transparency, and mobile access.

Cloud-based solutions, critical to market expansion, offer scalable and on-demand computing via the internet, reducing the need for local infrastructure. Their cost-effectiveness promotes the adoption of grant management software, allowing organizations to manage and streamline grant processes from any location, thus boosting efficiency and collaboration. A December 2023 Eurostat report noted that 45.2% of EU businesses used cloud computing services, highlighting the growing trend toward cloud adoption.

Innovation is pivotal, with leading companies integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance workflows. For example, SmartSimple Software Inc. launched SmartSimple Cloud + AI in March 2023, which automates tasks and optimizes grant management processes, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. Such innovations are reshaping the market landscape, making systems more user-friendly and efficient.

Strategic acquisitions also play a role in market dynamics. In July 2022, Ryan LLC acquired Funding Portal Inc., strengthening its government funding and grant services portfolio. This acquisition enables expanded client access to government funding programs in Canada and beyond.

The grant management software market is primarily dominated by key players like Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Blackbaud Inc., and others. North America led the market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with countries such as the USA, Canada, China, and India being significant players.

Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing market forecasts, necessitating updates to account for these changes. Recent U.S. tariffs have notably impacted the professional services sector, increasing costs and influencing operational strategies. These challenges compel service providers to explore AI-driven solutions and adjust pricing to remain competitive.

Overall, the grant management software market research report provides comprehensive insights into current and future industry scenarios, covering market size, regional shares, market trends, and competitive landscape. It serves as a vital resource for understanding revenue streams from grant application management, compliance, reporting, and analytics services.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Components: Software; Services

Deployment: Cloud; On-Premise

Organizations: Large Enterprises; SMEs

End-Users: Corporations; Educational Institutes; Government; Healthcare; NGOs; Philanthropic Organizations

Software Subsegments: Application Tracking; Document Management; Reporting Services Subsegments: Implementation; Support

Key Attributes:

