Semicab Exits 2025 With Record $10 Million Annualized Revenue Run Rate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Achieves Record ARR in December, Representing a 300% Increase Over the Past 12 Months

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME ) – a leading AI technology company, announced today that achieved an annualized revenue run rate (“ARR”) of $9.7 million during December 2025, representing a 300% increase over the $2.5 million ARR that the company reached at the end of 2024.

During 2025, SemiCab achieved five new contract wins with some of the largest multinational fast moving consumer goods companies (FMCGs) in India and was awarded seven contract expansions for increased lanes and trip volume. SemiCab is taking an increasing share of what is an enormous total addressable market.



Current Clients & Market Coverage : In the Indian metropolitan regions SemiCab currently serves, existing clients collectively award more than $250 million in annual freight contracts. SemiCab has been awarded $15 million of this amount, representing 6% of the current market opportunity.

NDFE Opportunity : Across the broader Indian National Digital Freight Exchange (“NDFE”) ecosystem, the aggregate contract opportunity is approximately $1.4 billion annually. SemiCab has penetrated just over 1% of this defined addressable market.

Global Addressable Market : According to Mordor Intelligence, a leading market research firm, the global truckload transportation industry is estimated to be approximately $3 trillion annually. On average, trucks drive empty one out of every three miles, equating to more than 400 billion empty miles each year. These inefficiencies result in more than $1 trillion in avoidable freight spending and represent a massive opportunity for AI-driven collaborative optimization companies like SemiCab.



“We are very pleased with the strong growth and market penetration that our sales and operations teams achieve during 2025,” stated Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm Holdings.“Our team achieved a nearly 300% increase in annualized sales, winning client trust, expanding into new regions, and partnering with world-class enterprises. This was truly a standout performance.”

“As we move into 2026, our market opportunity is massive,” continued Mr. Atkinson.“Last year, we delivered 4x, 5x, and in some cases even larger expansions with existing customers. We also added several new global brands to the SemiCab network. Yet despite this momentum, our penetration of the total market opportunity represented by the 35 members of the NDFE remains barely above 1%. With our current client base alone, we see a clear line of sight to grow SemiCab's revenue substantially and at an accelerating rate during the next 12 months.”

“We are tackling one of the biggest and most costly problems in global logistics – the hundreds of billions of empty truck miles driven every year. SemiCab's AI-powered platform is purpose-built to reduce empty miles, improve truck utilization, and deliver measurable savings for shippers and carriers worldwide. Our customers are experiencing real financial and operational benefits from SemiCab, as evidenced by the significant contract expansions we achieved during 2025. We expect this to continue translating into larger contract awards, new enterprise customer wins and additional contract expansions as we enter new geographical markets in the U.S. and India during 2026,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab's AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: .

Investor Relations Contact

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

...



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.