Polly To Unveil AI-Powered Insurance Platform At The 2026 NADA Show

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Polly, the embedded insurance leader for automotive dealerships, today announced a major expansion of its platform ahead of the 2026 NADA Show. The company will debut three new platform capabilities designed to help dealers remove insurance friction from the car-buying process while also generating incremental dealership revenue.

The new platform features Proof of Insurance, Coverage Analysis and Post-Sale Marketing to meet a growing reality in today's market: insurance is now a critical factor in deal completion, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

“Insurance has quietly become the biggest part of the car deal that dealers do not control,” said Mike Burgiss, Chief Marketing Officer at Polly.“The platform we're bringing to NADA gives dealers more control over their sales process while generating more upside, all without asking sales teams to do more work.”

Proof of Insurance: Faster Deliveries, Built-In Compliance

Polly Proof of Insurance streamlines a common friction point in vehicle delivery: confirming coverage. Instead of chasing paperwork, dealerships can automatically prompt buyers to upload proof of insurance or shop for coverage if they don't yet have it.

Insurance binders are stored digitally for compliance and record-keeping, while dealers earn referral revenue when customers engage. The result is faster deliveries, fewer delays, and a cleaner handoff for both customers and staff.

Polly uses that data to instantly show whether they're properly covered or overpaying, turning a routine compliance step into meaningful value for the buyer with virtually no added work for the dealership.

Coverage Analysis: Getting Customers the Right Coverage for Better Car Deals

Making its debut at NADA, Polly's AI-powered Coverage Analysis reviews a customer's existing insurance policy to help ensure it fits their new vehicle, and their real-world driving needs.

The AI analyzes coverage levels, deductibles, limits, discounts, and potential gaps, presenting customers with a clear protection score and actionable recommendations. Shoppers can see where they may be under-insured, over-paying, or missing important coverage and can instantly compare new quotes side-by-side.

The analysis can be completed on the dealership's website before a customer ever steps into the showroom, helping verify insurance up front and reduce friction during the deal. After the sale, it powers post-sale marketing, giving buyers confidence they have the right coverage for their new vehicle at the best possible price.

Post-Sale Marketing: Insurance Revenue After the Deal Is Done

Polly's Post-Sale Marketing enables dealerships to earn income from qualified insurance leads automatically after a vehicle is sold, with no effort from the sales team. After the deal is done, car buyers receive a co-branded follow-up email inviting them to shop and compare insurance through Polly's marketplace of 40+ carriers.

Customers can purchase online or work with Polly's licensed agency, and dealerships are paid for every qualified insurance lead generated.

See Polly at NADA 2026

Dealers can experience all three solutions live at Booth #4515W during the 2026 NADA Show. Demos are available by appointment.

Learn more or book a demo today.