Author Dr. Susan Krup Grunin Of SKG Creations Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Susan Krup Grunin, PhD, has worn many hats: educator, federal law enforcement leader, executive coach, and now award-winning author and founder of SKG Creations. Her life journey, marked by curiosity, a love for learning, and a knack for finding humor even in life's trickiest situations, shines through her celebrated“Little MisFit” book series and her extensive work in education, criminal justice, and human capital strategy.

A self-described“lifelong learner,” Dr. Grunin recalls joining the Future Teachers of America club long before most children have even considered what they want to be when they grow up.“Even as a child, I loved seeing that 'aha' moment, the spark when someone truly understands something for the first time,” shares Dr. Grunin. That passion guided her from teaching Sunday school and volunteering with kids, all the way to university classrooms at Loyola University Chicago, University of Illinois, University of Virginia, and University of Maryland.

Along this path, she discovered a universal thread: mentorship.“People who have someone guiding them, whether it be a mentor, a coach, or simply a caring adult, tend to thrive. It's about sharing wisdom, even our failures, so others don't have to stumble in the same ways,” she explains. Books and travel also became formative avenues for learning, experiences she now weaves into her writing for young readers.

But education was just one act of Dr. Grunin's careers. The turbulence of the Vietnam War era and a penchant for hands-on learning led her from the University of Michigan to Anderson College, where a dynamic professor introduced her to the complexities of criminal justice.“I started recognizing that life's paths are NOT always straight, and not every-one grows up with the same opportunities or values,” Dr. Grunin notes. Her early work in juvenile court opened her eyes to the critical importance of intervention and adult support in young lives, a lesson that resonated throughout her three decades in federal law enforcement and career and executive coaching and development.

Shortly after earning her master's degree at age 21 in Chicago, Dr. Grunin became the youngest federal probation officer ever appointed in the United States. She broke new ground, supporting people who were transitioning back into society and developing a reputation for candor and fairness.“I always said: if you want to make it, I will help you. If not, I will help you go back,” she says with a signature blend of empathy and practicality.

Her journey did not stop with law enforcement. In Washington D.C., she was the first woman appointed in the Federal Probation System headquarters as a law enforcement officer or criminal investigator. After working on many exciting projects including Witness protection and writing monographs, newsletters and being the first woman regional administrator, Dr. Grunin transitioned into human capital strategy, leading executive training programs, executive coaching. She also wrote for the University of Virginia, a graduate-level textbook,“Human Capital Strategic Consulting.” The book, which became a staple among HR and government professionals, encourages leaders to look beyond tactical decisions, paperwork and payroll to strategically build strong organizational cultures that nurture talent and innovation.

After 32 years of federal service, she turned to executive coaching and consulting, both independently and with national consulting firms. Many of Dr. Grunin's former clients still reach out, sharing their successes and crediting her tough-love guidance.“The most rewarding part is seeing someone take charge of their own story,” she shares.

Yet perhaps the centerpiece of Dr. Grunin's latest work is the“Little MisFit” series, published by SKG Creations. Written for children and young adults (with plenty of winks and laughs for adults as well), the books chronicle the adventures of Ivy Sue Klutz, a spirited girl who does NOT quite fit in.“Everyone feels like a MisFit at some point. The trick is learning when it's okay to stand out, how to laugh at yourself, and how to build confidence through humor, all lessons I hope readers of all ages will take to heart,” Dr. Grunin notes.

The current series follows Ivy from age three to young adulthood, tackling challenges from playground missteps to the complexities of finding your place in the world. Each book encourages intergenerational dialogue, inviting children and mentors to share stories, laugh together, and explore life's ups and downs as a team. This is critical in an age of electronics – I-pads, I-phones, etc., that we need to put down and take time to have a series of discussions and dialogues and laugh out-loud together so we can build life-long bonding relationships. These relationships can be the foundation for many kids and young adults to become successful in life.

The“Little MisFit” books have garnered widespread recognition, including the Pinnacle Achievement Awards from the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs, the Global Book of Excellence Award, and a Top Author Elite designation. With three books published and more in the works, Dr. Grunin continues to collect humorous and heartening stories from her own life and career for future installments. Currently, she is finishing book Four: Life Has More than Two Certainties, Death and Taxes. The target age for this book is 16 into early 20s, a time, when we believe that we are invincible.

Beyond writing, Dr. Grunin pursues her passion for oil painting, sharing her vibrant artwork on Fine Art America. Through SKG Creations, she bridges creativity and instruction, reinforcing her core belief that learning never truly ends, even when we“retire.”

With her sons thriving in cyber and IT careers, and her granddaughter already delighting in Nana's stories, Dr. Grunin remains committed to living and leading by example.“Laugh every day. Learn something new. And don't be afraid to stand out, even if it means being the MisFit in the room.”

About Dr. Susan Krup Grunin and SKG Creations

Dr. Susan Krup Grunin is an award-winning author, educator, executive coach, artist and retired Federal Law Enforcement Officer, based in Naples, Florida. Through her company, SKG Creations, she publishes the acclaimed“Little MisFit” book series and sells original fine art. Her mission: to inspire, encourage, and help others find both humor and strength no matter where life's journey lead, in order to help young adults become successful.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Susan Krup Grunin, author and founder of SKG Creations in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday January 8th at 2pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday January 15th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about Dr. Susan Krup Grunin and SKG Creations, please visit