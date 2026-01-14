Chapter Delivers Record Growth In 2025, Strengthening Position As A Leading Home Renovation Firm For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Chapter, a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience, today announced a breakthrough year that has fundamentally reshaped the company's trajectory and established it as one of the most dynamic forces in the home renovation industry. Through a powerful combination of operational scaling, strategic partnerships, and relentless investment in technology. In 2025, Chapter accomplished significant milestones including the completion of more than 100+ renovation projects across New York City, Miami, New Jersey, Westchester, Connecticut, and the Hamptons ranging from high-end apartments to complex townhouses and single-family homes, reinforcing its position as a leading multi-market design-build firm.

Team Growth

To support its accelerated scaling, Chapter welcomed more than 10 new team members across design, project management, operations, and AI-focused specialist roles, supporting increased project volume and continued geographic growth. This strategic hiring spree reflects Chapter's commitment to building a world-class team capable of executing at the highest level. Among its staffing expansions, the firm appointed Ravit Doozli as Managing Partner for New Jersey and promoted Sami Majdalani to Managing Partner for Westchester and Connecticut, while strengthening its design capabilities with the addition of Dorothy Weise as Interior Design Department Lead.

Partnerships

Chapter's market position was further bolstered in June 2025 through its alliance with Compass, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. This industry-first collaboration represents a seismic shift in how homebuyers and sellers approach renovation, and positions Chapter at the intersection of two of real estate's most powerful forces. This partnership established a new pipeline between real estate transactions and home improvement, enabling agents in New York, Florida, Connecticut, and New Jersey to integrate renovation planning directly into the home buying and selling process.

Innovation & Technology

At the heart of Chapter's competitive advantage is its continued investment in innovation. Building on its growth-oriented momentum, Chapter rolled out significant upgrades to its proprietary RenoTechTM platform, including 3D design visualizations and enhanced real-time financial tracking. These innovations represent a quantum leap forward for an industry that has historically lagged in technological adoption. The investment in technology distinguishes the firm from traditional general contracting by drastically reducing the friction typically associated with renovations and offering clients actionable insights like streamlined design communication and 24/7 visibility into their project's status. In an era where homeowners increasingly expect the same transparency and convenience from their contractor that they get from their favorite apps, Chapter is delivering.

2026 Vision

“Following a year of strong growth and execution, Chapter's vision for 2026 is anchored on continued, disciplined, and intentional growth,” said Eli Moyal, Founder and COO of Chapter.“Our focus is on strengthening execution, deepening our in-house capabilities, and delivering an even more seamless experience for clients across every market we operate in.”

“To support our continued geographic expansion and increased project volume, we're making a meaningful investment in technology and AI,” added Moyal.“We recognize the industry-wide shift and are proactively integrating AI into our internal processes to improve efficiency, clarity, and decision-making. The goal is not to replace people, but to eliminate friction by reducing administrative tasks so our team can spend more time where it matters most, such as running on site operations, collaborating internally, and delivering exceptional client experiences.”

As Chapter enters 2026, the firm is positioned to build on its expanded platform with a continued focus on execution, client experience, and operational efficiency. For more information about Chapter and its innovative approach to home renovation, please visit hellochapter.

About Chapter

Chapter is a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience. Its mission is to create dream homes that reflect each homeowner's unique style through high-quality, innovative renovation solutions. Chapter specializes in complete renovations, home additions, kitchens, and bathroom remodels. Committed to exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, Chapter integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the renovation journey through its proprietary RenotechTM platform. It leverages AI and advanced digital solutions to streamline communication and elevate the client experience-ensuring a seamless, modern, and mindful process. To learn more, please visit hellochapter.

