QSE Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index on Wednesday closed lower by 18.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to reach 11,210.66 points.

During the session, a total of 135,743,750 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 432,221,810.959, through 43,662 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 17 companies rise, and those of 35 companies decline, while 2 companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 671,156,817,949.974, compared to QAR 671,717,942,432.400 in the previous session.