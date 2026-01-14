Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QSE Index Closes Lower

QSE Index Closes Lower


2026-01-14 09:10:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index on Wednesday closed lower by 18.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to reach 11,210.66 points.

During the session, a total of 135,743,750 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 432,221,810.959, through 43,662 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 17 companies rise, and those of 35 companies decline, while 2 companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 671,156,817,949.974, compared to QAR 671,717,942,432.400 in the previous session.

MENAFN14012026000063011010ID1110598645



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search