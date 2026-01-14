QSE Index Closes Lower
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index on Wednesday closed lower by 18.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to reach 11,210.66 points.
During the session, a total of 135,743,750 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 432,221,810.959, through 43,662 transactions across all sectors.
The session saw the shares of 17 companies rise, and those of 35 companies decline, while 2 companies maintained their previous closing price.
At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 671,156,817,949.974, compared to QAR 671,717,942,432.400 in the previous session.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment