Appointment Of The Secretary Of State For Mental Health Care

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs. Beryl Naiken as the Secretary of State for Mental Health Care.

Mrs. Naiken holds a Master of Psychotherapy and Counselling from the University of Adelaide and a Postgraduate Diploma in Psychology from Edith Cowan University. She is currently completing a PhD in Relationship Dynamics.

Mrs. Naiken is an experienced Senior Clinical Psychotherapist and public service executive, with over 28 years of professional experience across psychotherapy, counselling, public sector leadership, and human rights-based practice. Her career spans clinical intervention, crisis management, rehabilitation, community wellbeing, and national-level policy and programme leadership.

Mrs. Naiken has served in several senior leadership roles, including Director General at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Family, Advisor to the Minister of Family Affairs, and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency for the Prevention of Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation (APDAR). She has also held key clinical and advisory positions within government and non-governmental institutions, contributing significantly to social development, mental health services, and human rights advocacy in Seychelles.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs. Naiken was occupying the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission.

Mrs. Naiken's appointment as Secretary of State for Mental Health Care will take effect on 15th January 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.