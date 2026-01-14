MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 13, 2026 7:58 am - Safety standards have emerged as a defining benchmark for identifying the best CBSE schools in Gurugram.

Gurugram, Delhi NCR: Safety standards are increasingly becoming the key benchmark in defining the best CBSE schools in Gurugram. A secure, well-supervised, and student-centric learning environment is a necessity for students. In a rapidly urbanising region like Gurugram, parents are evaluating schools not only on academic results but also on how effectively they ensure the physical safety and emotional well-being of students in a daily manner.

ODM International School, Gurugram, is among the leading organisations aligning with this growing necessity. The school follows a structured safety framework that supports students across age groups, with safety integrated into daily academic and non-academic operations. The approach focuses on preventive measures, continuous supervision, and emotional well-being, supported by trained staff, clearly defined protocols, and regular safety reviews.

Located in one of India's fastest-growing urban centres, ODM International School has adopted a safety-first approach that integrates protective measures into everyday academic and co-curricular operations. Education experts note that in metropolitan regions such as Gurugram, schools are now expected to go beyond conventional infrastructure and demonstrate accountability through clearly defined safety systems, trained personnel, and transparent communication with parents.

At ODM International School, safety is addressed through a structured framework that includes controlled campus access, monitored movement within school premises, trained supervisory staff, emergency preparedness protocols, regular safety audits, and access to counselling support for students. The school's leadership maintains that these measures are designed to ensure continuity of learning in a secure and emotionally supportive environment, allowing students to focus on academic and personal development.

Commenting on the importance of safety in contemporary education, the Chairman of ODM Educational Group, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, stated–

“Student safety is a fundamental responsibility of every school. At ODM International School, we believe that academic excellence can only be sustained when children feel secure, respected, and supported. Our focus has been to embed safety into every layer of the school ecosystem-from infrastructure and processes to people and policies.”

The emphasis on safety has become increasingly significant as parents increasingly assess schools on factors such as supervision, health protocols, mental well-being initiatives, and emergency response. Education analysts observe that institutions demonstrating consistency and preparedness in these areas are steadily being regarded among the best CBSE schools in Gurugram.

Parents associated with ODM International School highlight that safety practices play a crucial role in building trust and confidence. Sharing her experience, Mrs Sonal Sharma, mother of a student at the school, expressed–

“As parents, our main concern is our child's safety. What stands out at ODM International School is the structured supervision and clear communication, which gives us reassurance as working parents.”

Beyond immediate safety measures, ODM International School also places emphasis on cultivating a culture of responsibility and awareness among students. Through age-appropriate programs, the school encourages students to understand personal safety, emotional resilience, and respectful interactions, aligning with broader child protection and well-being objectives outlined by education boards and regulatory authorities.

Student safety is a fundamental indicator of quality education. Through structured and technology-enabled safety initiatives, ODM International School is contributing to a broader redefinition of excellence among the best CBSE schools in Gurugram.