The Law Offices Of Sean M. Cleary Supports Civic Education Through 'We The People' Program In Miami

Miami, FL - January, 2026 - The Law Offices of Sean M. Cleary, P.A. proudly announces the committed volunteer involvement of its founder, Sean M. Cleary, in the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA)'s ongoing partnership with Miami Public Schools and the“We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution” civic education initiative in the Miami Dade County Schools two days competition for the 6th – 12th grades students. This collaboration underscores a shared dedication to nurturing informed, engaged future leaders through immersive constitutional learning experiences.

“We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution” is a nationwide recognized civic education program of the Center for Civic Education. It provides a comprehensive curriculum for students from elementary through high school, culminating in simulated congressional hearings that challenge students to articulate and defend their understanding of the U.S. Constitution before panels of community leaders, judges, and volunteers. The competition empowers students to evaluate historical and contemporary civic issues and encourages a more profound understanding of democratic principles and civic responsibility.

In recent events across Miami-Dade County, students demonstrated exceptional dedication and knowledge as part of their We The People competitive journey. The simulated congressional hearings created a dynamic forum in which students defended prepared positions and responded to insightful questioning, mirroring the responsibilities of engaged citizens in a democratic society.

Sean M. Cleary volunteered to serve as President-Elect, judge, and mentor within the We The People competition. Known for his leadership as Membership Chair for the Miami chapter of ABOTA and his longstanding record of distinguished trial advocacy, Cleary brought his legal insight and enthusiasm for civic education to the judging panels.

“Participating in We The People and engaging with these bright, civic-minded students has been an inspiring experience,” said Cleary.“This program reinforces the importance of constitutional knowledge and public discourse, the foundation of our democratic system. I'm honored to contribute alongside fellow ABOTA members and educators who are committed to fostering the next generation of informed citizens.”

ABOTA members from across the legal community, including John Pennekamp, John Golden, Dan Dolan, Valerie Jackson, Rachel Walters, Jon Friedland, Keith Chasin, and David Grossman, joined Cleary to volunteer for the competition, providing invaluable perspectives to student participants as they navigated complex constitutional issues. Their involvement exemplifies a powerful model of community engagement and support for education.

The Law Offices of Sean M. Cleary, P.A. and its founder continue to uphold their commitment to civic involvement and community enrichment, recognizing that democratic values and encouraging lifelong participation in the public sphere.