Village On The Isle Looks Back On 2025 Giving

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 13, 2026 12:05 pm - In 2025, the community supported several local charities – from Venice Area Mobile Meals to Jessy's Toy Box

At Village On The Isle (VOTI), a nonprofit Life Plan Community in Venice, volunteering and giving back to the local community are an integral part of resident life. In 2025, the community spearheaded several initiatives that gave back to the Venice residents – from seniors in need of meal assistance to children facing critical illnesses in the hospital.

Here's how VOTI residents and staff gave back in 2025:

Venice Area Mobile Meals

Since 1983, VOTI has provided Venice Area Mobile Meals, Inc. (VAMMI) with kitchen and office space to support its mission in the local community. VAMMI provides meals six days a week, 52 weeks a year for those individuals who are financially unable to afford the standard $7.25 per meal.

All meals are prepared in the VOTI kitchen by the community's dining services team. The VOTI team prepares a warm nutritious meal – including an entrée, starch and vegetable, with salad and dessert - 6 days a week, 52 weeks a year including all holidays for the more than 240 VAMMI clients in the Venice, Nokomis and Osprey area. Meals are then packaged and delivered by VAMMI volunteers.

"Venice Area Mobile Meals Inc. is so blessed to have the VOTI partnership for over 40 years,” said Bob Sloboda, VAMMI Public Relations Officer.“VOTI keeps the price low for our meals, which is such a blessing, since over half of our clients receive free meals. We are a 501(c)3 organization with no governmental funding and must raise the funds to continue those meals going to those in need."

VAMMI delivered its 2 millionth meal in the community in 2024.

Jessy's Toy Box

Earlier this year, VOTI began a partnership with Jessy's Toy Box – a local nonprofit that delivers toys to children in the hospital. In less than six months, the community has donated close to 500 toys to the charity that was started by a local family after their son Jessy passed away in 2018 following his second open heart surgery.

James "Jessy" Haberman was born with a rare genetic syndrome in 2009 and underwent 15 surgeries and 2 infusions in his 8 years of life. Jessy received a gift while he was in the hospital and it was so impactful that his family vowed to provide the same joy to local children in his honor.

“Our residents love helping children, particularly those facing a critical illness,” said Doug Feller, CEO of VOTI.“Supporting Jessy's toy box felt like a natural fit for the community and our residents and we're so glad we can help keep Jessy's memory alive and support such a worthy cause in the community.”

Relay for Life

Each year, VOTI residents, staff and neighbors come together to support the American Cancer Society (ACS) through Relay for Life. The community hosts its own Relay for Life walk on campus and residents organize fundraisers from January until April - when the walk is held - to raise money for the ACS. They also work with the local high school to decorate luminary bags honoring those who have lost their life to cancer.

In 2025, VOTI raised $ 8,878 for Relay for Life, far exceeding their yearly goal of $7,000.

Resident Volunteer Hours

In addition to supporting local charities, in 2025 VOTI residents volunteered a combined total of 19,675 hours of their time, all dedicated to supporting fellow residents and enriching life within the VOTI community.

Volunteers are responsible for everything from managing the community store and quilt shop to planning events and organizing games. Independent living residents also volunteer their time to support residents in the assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing buildings.

In September, the community hosted an Enchanted Garden-themed dinner to honor more than 130 resident volunteers. Each attendee volunteered at least 50 hours, with over 50 residents volunteering more than 100 hours this year.

“VOTI residents come from many walks of life and faith traditions, but all share in the spirit of hospitality, care, and compassion for each other,” said Feller.“This commitment to giving back to our neighbors and community have built a tight-knit community that feels like family. It's something we're very proud of.”

About Village On The Isle

Incorporated in 1979, Village On The Isle is a nonprofit Life Plan community affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The community is located less than half a mile from the Gulf of Mexico at 920 Tamiami Trail South in Venice, Fla. It offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and gives residents an opportunity to live independently in apartments and cottages, then transition to higher levels of care with caregiver assistance as their needs warrant. For more information, visit