Alopecia Areata Market To Witness Promising Upswing By 2034, Delveinsight Forecasts Pfizer, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Incyte, Throne Biotech, Legacy Healthcare

The Alopecia Areata market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Alopecia Areata pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Alopecia Areata market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Alopecia Areata Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alopecia Areata, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alopecia Areata market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Alopecia Areata market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

According to analysis, the alopecia market size across the 7MM was estimated at around USD 379 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In January 2026, Legacy Healthcare announced its plans to advance the topical solution Cinainu into a multi-regional Phase 3 trial (RAAINBOW-2) for patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata (AA) following FDA clearance. The FDA approved the company's IND application for Cinainu, enabling the botanical drug candidate to move forward with an international Phase 3 study in moderate to severe AA patients to support a future New Drug Application (NDA). This FDA clearance comes after the successful completion of the international Phase 2/3 RAAINBOW study in children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe AA, as well as agreement from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) to include Japanese adult and pediatric patients (from age 2) in the global Phase 3 trial to support registration in Japan. Discussions with additional health authorities are planned to expand the RAAINBOW-2 trial to more regions.

In August 2025, AbbVie's leading Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, Rinvoq (upadacitinib), achieved its primary endpoints in a second Phase III trial for alopecia areata. In Study 1 of the UP-AA program (NCT06012240), the therapy showed a significant improvement in scalp hair regrowth, with 45.2% of patients on the 15mg dose and 55% on the 30mg dose reaching 80% scalp hair coverage after 24 weeks of treatment, as assessed using the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) scores.

In July 2025, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced positive topline results from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 UP-AA clinical trials, which are assessing the safety and effectiveness of upadacitinib (RINVOQ®; 15 mg and 30 mg once daily) in adults and adolescents with severe alopecia areata (AA). Participants in the study had a mean baseline SALT score of 83.8, indicating roughly 16% scalp hair coverage.

In May 2025, A siRNA-based treatment for alopecia areata, developed by researchers Anastasia Khvorova, PhD; John Harris, MD, PhD'05; Julia Alterman, PhD; and Qi Tang, PhD, at UMass Chan Medical School and licensed to Alys Pharmaceuticals Inc., has now been administered to the first participant in a Phase IIa clinical trial. Alys Pharmaceuticals a Boston-based biotech company formed through the merger of Aldena Therapeutics, Graegis Pharmaceuticals, Granular Therapeutics, Klirna Biotech, NIRA Biosciences, and Vimela Therapeutics-is advancing ALY-101, its first clinical candidate from a pipeline of siRNA therapies focused on dermatology.

In March 2025, Findings from the Phase III BRAVE-AA-PEDS trial (NCT05723198) reveal that adolescents with severe alopecia areata (AA) treated with once-daily baricitinib (Olumiant) saw substantial hair regrowth on the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes after 36 weeks. Remarkably, the data suggest that this younger group responded more quickly to baricitinib than adult patients with severe AA.

In March 2025, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) have announced late-breaking results from the Phase 3 BRAVE-AA-PEDS study, showing that adolescents (ages 12 to under 18) with severe alopecia areata (AA) experienced significant hair regrowth on the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes after 36 weeks of once-daily oral treatment with baricitinib at 4 mg and 2 mg doses. These findings were presented during a late-breaker session at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

In February 2025, Q32 Bio halted its Phase II trial for its former lead renal disease candidate as it shifts focus to its alopecia areata treatment, bempikibart, following a corporate restructuring and workforce reductions. The U.S.-based company confirmed the cancellation of its Phase II renal basket trial (NCT06419205) for ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d mAb fusion protein. Instead, Q32 Bio plans to launch an open-label extension of its Phase II SIGNAL-AA trial (NCT06018428).

The alopecia areata market is expected to experience sustained growth, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) anticipated between 2024 and 2034. Market expansion across the 7MM will be supported by the introduction of novel therapies, including RINVOQ (upadacitinib), coacillium (LH-8), bempikibart, Rezpegaldesleukin (NKTR-358), and others.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, around 1.7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of alopecia areata were reported across the 7MM in 2023. The United States comprised about 35% of these cases, EU4 and the UK together accounted for nearly 49%, and Japan represented approximately 16%.

Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, Pfizer, and Sun Pharmaceuticals have emerged as key players in the alopecia market, with approved therapies such as OLUMIANT in the US, EU, and Japan; LITFULO in the US, EU, and Japan; and LEQSELVI in the United States.

In 2023, the U.S. alopecia areata market was valued at approximately USD 202 million, representing about 53% of the overall alopecia areata market. This market size is anticipated to increase substantially with the launch of new and emerging therapies.

The combined alopecia areata market in the EU4 and the UK was valued at roughly USD 146 million in 2023, accounting for nearly 39% of the total alopecia areata market revenue across the 7MM.

Within the EU4 and the UK, the UK held the largest share of the alopecia areata market at approximately USD 51 million in 2023. Spain followed with around USD 28 million, while France recorded the smallest market size, at nearly USD 20 million in the same year.

In 2023, the alopecia areata market in Japan was valued at approximately USD 31 million and is expected to grow over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the United States had the highest prevalence of alopecia areata, with around 764 thousand cases, and this number is projected to rise through 2034 at a CAGR of 1.4%.

In 2023, the UK recorded the largest number of diagnosed prevalent alopecia areata cases among the EU4 and the UK, at approximately 323 thousand. Spain followed with about 170 thousand cases, while Italy had the lowest diagnosed prevalence, at nearly 100 thousand cases.

In 2023, Japan recorded around 167 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of alopecia areata in females and 107 thousand in males, with these figures expected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, females made up 63% of alopecia areata cases in the EU4 and the UK, compared to 37% in males. These gender-based trends are expected to continue, with overall prevalence projected to rise by 2034.

Key Alopecia Areata Therapies: OLUMIANT (baricitinib), LITFULO (ritlecitinib), Etrasimod, Coacillium (LH-8), PF-06651600, ADX-914, Upadacitinib, Daxdilimab, CTP-543, Deucravacitinib, SHR0302, IMG-007, Jaktinib, Rezpegaldesleukin, Rosnilimab, LEO 124249, Baricitinib, and others

Alopecia Areata Overview

Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes sudden hair loss, typically in small, round patches on the scalp or other areas of the body. The condition occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, disrupting hair growth. The exact cause is unknown, but genetics and environmental factors may play a role. While the condition can be unpredictable, hair often regrows over time, although in some cases, it can lead to permanent hair loss. Treatments focus on managing symptoms and stimulating hair regrowth, but there is no cure.

Alopecia Areata Market

The dynamics of the Alopecia Areata market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Alopecia Areata Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alopecia Areata Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alopecia Areata market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Alopecia Areata

Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Alopecia Areata Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Areata Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alopecia Areata market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alopecia Areata market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alopecia Areata Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alopecia Areata Therapies and Key Companies



OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation

LITFULO (ritlecitinib): Pfizer

Etrasimod: Pfizer

Coacillium (LH-8): Legacy Healthcare

PF-06651600: Pfizer

ADX-914: Q32 Bio Inc.

Upadacitinib: AbbVie

Daxdilimab: Amgen

CTP-543: Concert Pharmaceuticals

Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

SHR0302: Reistone Biopharma

IMG-007: Inmagene LLC

Jaktinib: Suzhou Zelgen Biopharma

Rezpegaldesleukin: Nektar Therapeutics

Rosnilimab: AnaptysBio, Inc.

LEO 124249: LEO Pharma Baricitinib: Eli Lilly and Company

Alopecia Areata Market Strengths



The major strength of the Alopecia areata market is its robust pipeline with the emergence of several therapies Increasing awareness and development to understand the diversity of the disease might improve the diagnosis of Alopecia areata, thereby resulting in a lucrative market opportunity

Alopecia Areata Market Opportunities



Several organizations are actively working to provide information and awareness of such rare and devastating disorder The current treatment options only focus on palliative treatment rather than cure, which opens a platform of new therapies to boost the market of Alopecia areata

Scope of the Alopecia Areata Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Alopecia Areata Companies: Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation, Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, Pfizer, Q32 Bio Inc., AbbVie, Amgen, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Reistone Biopharma, Inmagene LLC, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharma, Nektar Therapeutics, AnaptysBio, Inc., LEO Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Alopecia Areata Therapies: OLUMIANT (baricitinib), LITFULO (ritlecitinib), Etrasimod, Coacillium (LH-8), PF-06651600, ADX-914, Upadacitinib, Daxdilimab, CTP-543, Deucravacitinib, SHR0302, IMG-007, Jaktinib, Rezpegaldesleukin, Rosnilimab, LEO 124249, Baricitinib, and others

Alopecia Areata Therapeutic Assessment: Alopecia Areata current marketed and Alopecia Areata emerging therapies

Alopecia Areata Market Dynamics: Alopecia Areata market drivers and Alopecia Areata market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Alopecia Areata Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alopecia Areata Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Alopecia Areata Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Alopecia Areata

3. SWOT analysis of Alopecia Areata

4. Alopecia Areata Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alopecia Areata Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alopecia Areata Disease Background and Overview

7. Alopecia Areata Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alopecia Areata

9. Alopecia Areata Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Alopecia Areata Unmet Needs

11. Alopecia Areata Emerging Therapies

12. Alopecia Areata Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alopecia Areata Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Alopecia Areata Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Alopecia Areata Market Drivers

16. Alopecia Areata Market Barriers

17. Alopecia Areata Appendix

18. Alopecia Areata Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

