Genloop Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Advance Vision For Ethical, Scalable AI In India

Genloop leaders met with India's Prime Minister to discuss advancing ethical, scalable AI from innovation to real-world deployment.

Santa Monica, CA - January 14, 2026 - Genloop, a portfolio company of 1752vc (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator), announced that its leadership met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, for a high-level strategic discussion on the future of artificial intelligence in India.

The meeting combined a formal strategy session with an in-depth informal exchange focused on how India can lead, not just participate in, the global AI revolution. The conversation emphasized a pragmatic and people-first approach to AI development, centered on trust, accessibility, and real-world impact under the Prime Minister's“AI for All” framework.

Key Insights from the Discussion

Ethics and Authenticity at the Core

Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI systems as a foundation for Viksit Bharat. He emphasized that AI must uphold authenticity and deliver outcomes people can rely on, reinforcing confidence in technology at scale.

The Mars Mission Mindset and Frugal Innovation

Drawing parallels to India's Mars mission, the discussion highlighted India's unique strength in frugal innovation. While other nations may lead in scale today, India's ability to deliver high-impact, cost-effective solutions positions it to create AI technologies that are globally adopted.

From Prototype to Production

The Prime Minister stressed that the real challenge lies beyond building models. Success requires deploying AI that drives measurable change on the ground. India's linguistic, cultural, and operational diversity makes it an ideal proving ground. If AI works here, it is ready for the world.

Genloop's Mission Alignment

Genloop's mission closely aligns with this national vision. The company focuses on making large language models reliable for enterprises and transforming complex data into intelligent, actionable analytics that can be trusted in mission-critical environments.

About Genloop

Genloop is reimagining business intelligence for the GenAI era. Its proprietary LLM Customization stack powers AI agents that act as personal data analysts-delivering instant, accurate insights with enterprise-grade security and compliance. Founded by a team from Stanford, IITs, and leading AI organizations, Genloop is building safe, sovereign AI for mission-critical use.

About 1752vc

1752vc (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator) is the #1 investment and growth acceleration firm in Southern California dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential startups. Combining strategic capital with deep industry expertise, 1752vc helps transform innovative businesses into market leaders. Headquartered in Santa Monica, the firm's team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors brings decades of experience building and scaling successful companies.

