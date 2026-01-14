Azerbaijan Mutually Waives Visa For Diplomatic Passport Holders With Somalia
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on approving the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders" in this regard.
Thus, the above-mentioned agreement, signed in Kampala on October 15, 2025, was approved.
