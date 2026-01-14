Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Mutually Waives Visa For Diplomatic Passport Holders With Somalia

2026-01-14 09:07:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Azerbaijan has mutually exempted diplomatic passport holders from visas with Somalia, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on approving the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders" in this regard.

Thus, the above-mentioned agreement, signed in Kampala on October 15, 2025, was approved.

Trend News Agency

