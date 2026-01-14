Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Waives Visa Requirements For Holders Of Ugandan Diplomatic And Service Passports

2026-01-14 09:07:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The holders of diplomatic and service passports between Azerbaijan and Uganda are exempt from visa requirements, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The agreement was signed in Kampala on October 15, 2025.

