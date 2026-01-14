Azerbaijan Waives Visa Requirements For Holders Of Ugandan Diplomatic And Service Passports
This issue is reflected in the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
The agreement was signed in Kampala on October 15, 2025.
