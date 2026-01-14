Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TRIPP Route Is Important For Diversifying Trade And Connectivity MFA


2026-01-14 09:07:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 13, during the visit of the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs to the United States, a framework document outlining the implementation of the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) was made public.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has shared its official stance on the document.

Ayxan Hacızadə, Head of the Press Service at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, stated that the adoption of the document not only reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the agreements reached during the August 8 Washington summit but also represented a significant step toward initiating practical work in this area. He emphasized that the document is also important in terms of ensuring that Armenia fulfills the obligations it has undertaken.

“One of Azerbaijan's main priorities is to ensure uninterrupted connectivity between its main territory and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. At the same time, the TRIPP route is crucial for diversifying trade and connectivity across the wider region,” Hacızadə added.

AzerNews

