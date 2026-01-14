Layla Bouzoubaa

I am currently a doctoral student in Information Science at Drexel University. I obtained a Master's degree in Public Health, with a concentration in Biostatistics, in 2016 from the University of Miami, in Miami, Florida. I have over a decade of research experience that spans topics in hospital operations optimization, to cancer disparity research, to more recently substance use disorder and social computing.

