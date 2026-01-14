Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hana Green


  • Postdoctoral Fellow in Holocaust Studies, Zucker/Goldberg Center for Holocaust Studies, College of Charleston
Hana G. Green is the inaugural Rose Mibab and Carl Goldberg Postdoctoral Fellow in Holocaust Studies. She is a socio-cultural historian of the Holocaust, modern European history, and modern Jewish history, culture, and identity. Her research and teaching interests include Jewish responses to Nazi persecution; Women's and Gender studies; Migration and borderland studies, and the study of entangled identities under fascism.

  • –present Postdoctoral Fellow in Holocaust Studies, Zucker/Goldberg Center for Holocaust Studies, College of Charleston

