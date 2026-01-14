Hana Green

Hana G. Green is the inaugural Rose Mibab and Carl Goldberg Postdoctoral Fellow in Holocaust Studies. She is a socio-cultural historian of the Holocaust, modern European history, and modern Jewish history, culture, and identity. Her research and teaching interests include Jewish responses to Nazi persecution; Women's and Gender studies; Migration and borderland studies, and the study of entangled identities under fascism.

