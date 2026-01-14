MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Captiva Verde Welcomes Greg Reitman as Chairman of the Captiva Verde Media and Charity Advisory Board

January 14, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the " Company or Captiva ") announces that it welcomes Greg Reitman as Chairman of the Captiva Verde Media and Charity Advisory Board. Greg is an American Film Director, Producer, Screenwriter, National Best-Selling Author & Founder of the Blue Water Institute and Blue Water Film Festival.

About Greg Reitman

Mr. Reitman is an American filmmaker, festival producer, marketing and distribution expert, national bestselling author, and founder of the Blue Water Institute and Blue Water Film Festival. He has been described by Movie Maker Magazine as "one of the top ten filmmakers producing content that impacts our world."

Through Blue Water Entertainment, Inc., Greg produces compelling fiction, non-fiction & corporate edutainment, addressing global issues including politics, social justice, poverty, spirituality, and environmental stewardship. His work has been released theatrically and digitally via Landmark Theatres, Lionsgate, Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, Gaia, ZDF, ARTE, and PBS.

Notable titles include 5 Pounds, Crypto, Bastards of Soul, The Cuban Bus, Rooted in Peace, Fuel, and Hollywood's Magical Island: Catalina.

Greg is regarded as a high-level speaker and panelist on production, film marketing, distribution, finance, and social-impact storytelling, with appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, United Nations, UNOPS, Aspen Renewable Energy Summit, Columbia University, UCLA, UC San Diego, NYU-Tisch, Boston University, Fordham University, Oracle Corporation, Davos, NAB, SMPTE, and more.

He is an award-winning author, receiving Best Spiritual Author, Best Spiritual Real-Life Story (Spirituality & Health Magazine), and Best Memoir (Living Now Book Awards) for Rooted in Peace: An Inspiring Story of Finding Peace (Llewellyn Publications), with the audiobook released by Brilliance Publishing (Amazon).

Greg has also conducted and moderated high-level interviews with leaders across government, intelligence, sustainability, and innovation, including General Wesley Clark, James Woolsey (former CIA Director), Donald Rumsfeld (former U.S. Secretary of Defense), William McDonough, Paul Hawken, Deepak Chopra, President José María Figueres of Costa Rica, and Jean Oelwang, Founding CEO of Virgin Unite, to name a few.

Greg received a BA, History - University of Massachusetts Amherst, as well as a Master of Arts, Creative Producing - UCLA (Writing, Directing, Marketing & Distribution). He is an active member of the Directors Guild of America (DGA), Explorers Club, International Marketing Association (IMA), San Diego Underwater Photographic Society, and a fellow Professor at NYU-Tisch teaching Film Marketing & Distribution. Greg Reitman resides in Del Mar, California, where he continues to work at the intersection of film, sustainability, marketing, and global impact.

Brian Conlan, CEO of Captiva Verde states: "We are delighted by the calibre of Greg joining our advisory board. Greg brings decades of experience and influence in sustainability, clean water, health, and environmental well-being, completely complementing Captiva's mission of sustainability, attainable and affordable green communities and pure atmospheric water."

