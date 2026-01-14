Dynasty Confirms Widespread, Near-Surface Gold Mineralization In New South-Pelham Zone, Metallic Screening Test On 2022 Drill Core Yielded 81.5 G/T Over 1.5M

January 14, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Dynasty Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of near-surface gold mineralization in all three step-out holes, 1.5 km from the Pelham Resource, in the previously untested new South-Pelham Zone (see Figure 1 ). The recent drill program tested an IP chargeability anomaly coincident with bedrock sulphide occurrences and areas with anomalous gold values within trenches related to previous exploration by Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in 2007 and 2008. The drill holes intersected multiple zones of disseminated pyrite with associated gold mineralization at downhole depths ranging from 27.5 to 201 meters (see Table 1 ), similar to the mineralization in the Pelham Zone. Mineralization is open to expansion in multiple directions. The correlation of gold mineralization with Fe-sulphide minerals and IP chargeability anomalies in both the Pelham and South-Pelham zones provides encouragement for drill testing of the many other IP anomalies that lie along a 2.5km north-south trend within the central property area.

The Company also tested the metallic screening process for high gold assays on previously analyzed core samples. The metallic screened assay for one 1.5m core sample from a 2022 drill hole core yielded a gold value of 81.5 g/t (120-121.5m in DP22-03), which is 42% higher compared to the original 57.3 g/t assay. Additional testing will be carried out on the high-grade samples from the Pelham zone. More assay results are expected in the coming weeks.

Ivy Chong, President and CEO, commented, "The 2025 exploration objectives were to discover additional zones of mineralization both similar and proximal to the Pelham zone. This initial near-surface discovery in the South Pelham zone is highly encouraging as all three holes, for which assay results have been received, intersected mineralization within the first 50 meters of surface, confirming the widespread mineralization in this part of the property. It paves the way for additional drilling in 2026 to unlock the Thundercloud value beyond the Pelham Zone."

Drill hole TC25-01 was positioned approximately 100 meters southeast of TC24-06 to test whether the mineralization in that hole was indicated by the projected southwestward extension of the IP chargeability anomaly. Hole TC25-03, positioned 100 meters southeast of TC25-01, was designed to test high-sulphide bedrock occurrences discovered earlier in the 2025 summer mapping program where a rock chip sample returned 2.35 g/t gold (5334204E, 547037N). The high-sulphide outcrops are located within IP chargeability anomalies. TC25-03 is interpreted to have intersected the down-dip extension of the sulphide occurrences. TC25-04, positioned approximately 300 meters southeast of TC25-03, targeted Teck's trench T1 (2007); this hole confirmed widespread pyrite occurrences and anomalous gold mineralization in this area (see Figure 1 ).







Figure 1. Location of 2025 Phase 1 Drill Holes near high-sulfide showings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Hole TC25-01 (-45.5° inclination) intersected a wide zone of 10 to 25% disseminated to stringer, and fracture-fill pyrite at a downhole depth from 40.6 to 46.6 meters, assaying 1.37 g/t over 6 meters. The mineralization is hosted within a mixed sequence of altered mafic volcanic and derived fine-grained sedimentary rocks characterized by distinctively coloured, hematitic alteration and silicification. The heavily pyritized zone is flanked by adjacent intervals containing 1 to 5% pyrite, giving an overall mineralized width of 13.0 meters (36.3m to 49.6m), assaying 0.68 g/t.

Hole TC25-03 (-46° inclination) confirmed further easterly, down-dip extension of the sulphide zone, with a 9-meter interval, between 38.0 and 47.0 meters, at 0.54 g/t gold. Mineralization is characterized by patchy, 5-10% disseminated and fracture-fill pyrite, with localized concentrations up to 15%. The host rock sequence is composed of mixed mafic volcanic and volcaniclastic to sedimentary rocks, showing similar tan to slightly maroon hematitic staining with overprinting silicification. The upper limit of the mineralized zone is defined by a quartz-porphyry intrusive contact. However, a 1.5-meter section of the porphyry between 41.0 and 42.5 meters contains 1-2% pyrite and assayed at 2.16 g/t gold.

A second sulphide-rich zone, 10.7 meters wide, occurs between 87.0- and 97.6-meters depth and has similar-style pyrite mineralization, with subordinate pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite, within silicified and carbonate-altered mafic volcanic rocks.

Hole TC25-04 (-45° inclination), the furthest south, located 300 meters south of Holes TC-25-03, targeted an outlying, or second IP chargeability anomaly and a former trench site where historical grab sample assay results of up to 0.596 g/t gold were obtained. The deeper part of the drill-hole tested an area below a cluster of historical soil geochemical anomalies with analytical values of up to 0.5 g/t gold, as reported by Teck in 2008. Core from this drill-hole contained numerous, narrow to broad zones of silicification containing low to moderate amounts of pyrite mineralization (2-7%), with localized concentrations of up to 20% pyrite over narrow widths (2-20cm), throughout most of its length.

Table 1. 2025 Thundercloud Drill Intercepts Highlights (and Metallic Screen Assay)