Kazakhstan Reports Drone Attacks On Two Oil Tankers In Black Sea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday that two oil tankers were targeted by drone attacks in the Black Sea, near the Caspian Pipeline terminal.
According to an official statement cited by the Russian news agency TASS, the two tankers, sailing under Liberian and Maltese flags, were not carrying oil shipments from Kazakhstan at the time of the attack.
The ministry stressed that the incident caused no damage to Kazakhstan's energy resources or oil exports.
Following the attacks, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held meetings with the European Union and US ambassadors, reflecting growing international concerns over maritime security and the protection of energy infrastructure.
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that the tanker Matilda was struck by two Ukrainian drones on January 13, about 100 kilometers from the Russian city of Anapa on the Black Sea coast. Kyiv has not issued an official comment regarding the incident.
The statement added that the Matilda, one of the vessels targeted, remained navigable, sustained no significant structural damage, and there were no injuries among its crew.
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the repeated drone strikes in the Black Sea region, warning that continued attacks could affect international maritime safety and the stability of global energy supplies.
The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Black Sea, where escalating military activity and the use of drones have raised regional and international concerns regarding the safety of commercial shipping and oil facilities. Kazakhstan's crude oil exports via its Caspian ports have not been affected so far.
Authorities in Astana said they are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with international partners to protect their economic and energy interests, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and respect international law in vital maritime passages. (end)
