IMS Legal Strategies Expands Jury Research And Consulting Capabilities To Meet Fast-Evolving Client Needs With The Addition Of First Court

DALLAS – (January 14, 2026) – IMS Legal Strategies (IMS) announces a new expansion of its consulting services, and a continuation of its overall growth strategy, with the acquisition of First Court, the pioneering jury research and trial consulting firm. The nationally-recognized firm is also a leader in virtual mediation, and mock trial feedback software, working with attorneys and insurance companies to use technology and expertise to improve case outcomes.

“We are growing broadly and deeply so we can continue to stay ahead of our clients' needs at every stage of the legal timeline,” said James Crane, CEO of IMS Legal Strategies.“First Court fits all of our criteria for an addition to our company: values-based, client-focused, innovative, and led by its expertise. This is an addition of quality talent and technology into our company.”

IMS' vision is to elevate its clients' legal strategies at every stage, helping them solve complex challenges related to disputes by providing real-time expertise anywhere in the world.

“As we continue as a growth-oriented company, we are creating a community of leading professionals within every key aspect of jury research and consulting,” Crane added.“The addition of First Court, and its custom Vulcan online research software, bolsters our legal expertise in that sector, complementing our strengths in behavioral science and communication.”

“Our clients appreciate expanded resources and new innovation and First Court will bring them all of that, with an impressive reputation for efficiency and quality,” said Chris Dominic, Senior Jury Consulting Advisor at IMS.“Bringing First Court into the IMS family gives our clients more ways to understand their jurors and shape winning strategies. It's all about giving teams the support and tools they need in one spot.”

The addition of First Court's entire team of 20 professionals, including its CEO, allows IMS to grow jury research and consulting capabilities within its company culture, broadening its reach.

“We chose IMS because of their stability and cultural fit and also because they will be able to continue to invest in the professionals and innovation that have been the keys to success since 1989,” said Ryan Liffrig, First Court's CEO.“Together, we will offer a more expansive menu to our attorney and consultant clients with the resources to be able to deliver new technology faster, keeping up with advancements in AI to help them make informed decisions.”

First Court's trial consultant support division, Vulcan Research Services, will continue to operate. Vulcan Research Services, offers electronic data collection, audio-visual, and surrogate juror recruiting services for in-person and online jury research projects to trial consultants nationwide. VRS's technology and services will be strengthened through the additional resources and experience provided by IMS.

Amaris Consulting advised First Court on this transaction. Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About IMS Legal Strategies

IMS Legal Strategies is a trusted partner to law firms and corporations worldwide, providing the expertise and technology needed to solve dispute-related challenges and protect reputations. IMS delivers strategic solutions for the entire litigation lifecycle, including advisory and analytical support, specialized expert witness services, data-driven jury consulting, powerful trial graphics, and seamless presentation technology. We work closely with clients to develop a strong case around key themes and present compelling narratives that leave a lasting impression on decision-makers. Our integrated teams have decades of practical experience in more than 65,000 cases and 6,500 trials. Together, we win. Visit imslegal for more.

About First Court

Founded in 1989, First Court has grown to work with outstanding insurance companies and attorneys from across the country, evaluating and resolving lawsuits in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

With advancements such as the custom jury research software Vulcan Interactive, First Court has always believed in the power of technology to improve and facilitate the settlement process as well as to prepared for trial. The early start in innovative technology continues to make First Court a leader and the expert in online jury research and virtual mediation.

First Court's goal is to make our legal system more fair and just by helping our clients understand, appreciate and communicate effectively with jurors. We aspire to be the most trusted, innovative and cost-efficient trial consulting & dispute resolution organization in the country. We have helped insurance companies and attorneys nationwide to resolve, evaluate, and win their cases by providing truly helpful feedback from prospective jurors and exceptional client service. For more, visit firstcourt.

