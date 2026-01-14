$13.35 BN Marine Onboard Communication And Control Systems Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Onboard Communication and Control Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The marine onboard communication and control systems market has experienced robust growth and is set to expand from $9.1 billion in 2025 to $9.84 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Several factors contribute to this upward trend, including the widespread adoption of integrated communication systems on commercial and naval vessels, advancements in satellite and radio communication technologies, and a rising demand for real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics. The expansion of automated engine and cargo management systems, paired with an emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance, further fuels this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $13.35 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.9%. Key drivers include the integration of AI and IoT for predictive maintenance and operational optimization, the development of cloud-based control systems, and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies. Moreover, an increasing demand for enhanced cybersecurity solutions and the expansion into emerging maritime markets will support this growth. Industry trends highlighting the demand for integrated vessel control systems and the adoption of remote diagnostics underscore the need for reliable communication in offshore operations.

The rising demand for commercial and naval vessel fleets is a significant growth determinant. This demand is driven by the need for efficient vessels to support global trade and logistics, necessitating systems that enhance efficiency, safety, and coordination through real-time data exchange and remote monitoring. For instance, a report from the UN Conference on Trade and Development noted a 3.4% growth in the global shipping fleet in 2023, highlighting the increasing need for advanced onboard systems.

Leading companies in this sector are focusing on technological advancements like next-generation automation systems to handle large data volumes while ensuring robust cybersecurity. For example, in June 2025, Valmet launched the web-based Valmet DNAe marine automation system, offering scalable automation and secure operations. Similarly, BSI Marine Equipment Group acquired Lyngaa Marine to enhance its control system capabilities, expanding its portfolio in propulsion and thruster solutions.

Major industry players include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ST Engineering, and Garmin Ltd., among others. The Asia-Pacific region leads the market, with notable participation from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

The market faces challenges with trade relations and tariffs that impact production costs of antennas, transceivers, and sensors. However, this also encourages innovation in cost-efficient systems and domestic manufacturing. These dynamics create a complex environment for stakeholders, calling for strategic adaptations to navigate the evolving landscape.

In conclusion, the marine onboard communication and control systems market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the rising demands of expanding fleets. Stakeholders must stay informed of market trends and regulatory changes to capitalize on these opportunities effectively.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Hardware, Software, Services

Type: Communication Systems, Control Systems

Vessel Type: Commercial, Leisure and Cruise, Naval, Offshore Support

Application: Entertainment, Monitoring, Navigation, Safety End-User: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:



Hardware: Antennas, Consoles, Sensors, Terminals

Software: Navigation, Traffic Management, Automation, Cybersecurity Services: Installation, Maintenance, Upgrades, Monitoring

Key Attributes:

