At The Yacht Club De Monaco, Young Sailors Are Ready For The Monaco Optimist Team Race
Since 2010, the list of winners alone shows how international and ultra-competitive this event can be. While Switzerland tended to dominate with entries from the Société Nautique de Genève and Gstaad Yacht Club, Germany, Finland, Turkey and Monaco also added their names to the list before the rise of the Americans, victorious in 2020 and 2022. In 2023, Croatia then caused a major upset with JKU Deep Blue. Every year there is a revelation confirming that the next generation of world-class sailors stops over in Monaco.
The head-to-head team race format is inspired by the America's Cup where each team competes against the other teams. Communication, reading the water and cool heads under pressure are key. It's character-building and these young sailors learn fast. There are no individual heroes as they have to think, act and manœuvre as a team. The Monaco Optimist Team Race has become a breeding ground for future champions, a jumping off point for budding young sailors, some of whom will go on to make a name for themselves beyond the Optimist class.
Before entering the arena, teams can take part in the annual International Clinic (12-14 January) supervised by Chris Atkins. With 45 years of team racing experience under his belt, this three-time British National Team Race Championship winner also coached Team Great Britain to a gold medal at the first ISAF Team Race World Championship. President of the selectors for the British Olympic sailing team for Beijing and London, he is also a World Sailing umpire and judge. Contestants will have had three days to fine-tune tactics, hone skills and fully understand the nuances of this demanding format.
For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment