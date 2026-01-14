$7.34 Bn Maritime Cybersecurity Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Cybersecurity Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The maritime cybersecurity market has seen unprecedented growth recently, projected to expand from $4.14 billion in 2025 to $4.65 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 12.3%. This uptrend results from increased digitalization of maritime operations, heightened cyberattack incidents, and burgeoning industry awareness, driving the need for robust cybersecurity solutions.

Continuing this trajectory, the market is expected to reach $7.34 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 12.1%. This forecasted growth is spurred by stricter global cybersecurity regulations, advanced threat detection adoption, and increasing utilization of autonomous vessels requiring sophisticated cyber defenses. Additionally, investments in secure maritime communication networks and managed cybersecurity services underline the sector's evolution.

Key trends include the expansion of 5G and IoT security, vital for enhancing maritime cybersecurity. As 5G networks are anticipated to manage 80% of mobile data traffic by 2030, protecting the ecosystem and ensuring secure data exchange remains integral.

Companies like Rakuten Symphony are setting benchmarks by incorporating zero-trust cybersecurity technologies, vital for maritime digital transformation. In December 2024, Rakuten launched Rakuten Maritime to address the evolving needs for cybersecurity and digital integration, targeting autonomous vessels and smart ships.

Strategic acquisitions in the sector, such as Marlink SAS acquiring Port-IT B.V., highlight efforts to bolster cyber defense capabilities in maritime environments, integrating specialized network protection solutions for enhanced real-time defense.

Prominent players in this sector include Airbus SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, and others. These entities represent a robust competitive landscape, driving technological advancements in maritime cybersecurity.

Regionally, North America stands out as the largest market, with significant players operating across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. However, the market faces challenges from global trade tensions and evolving tariffs, which elevate costs for critical cybersecurity components and systems, influencing modernization cycles, especially in regions relying on imported infrastructure.

Nonetheless, these challenges foster regional innovation and supply chain diversification, offering strategic advantages in the long term. The maritime cybersecurity market report provides comprehensive statistics, market trends, and insights necessary for thriving in this rapidly advancing industry.

By comprising revenues from various cybersecurity services, including risk assessment and security monitoring, this market reflects significant value governed by dynamic advancements and geopolitical shifts, thereby reshaping the maritime industry's digital safeguarding landscape.

Key Sections



Market Characteristics: Examines the current landscape, offerings, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Provides a comprehensive view of the value chain and supplier landscape.

Trends and Strategy: Discusses digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory and Investment: Explores key frameworks, policies, and investment flows shaping the market.

Market Size and Forecasting: Analyzes historical growth and future projections, considering major impacting factors.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluates potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Regional and Country Analysis: Offers a breakdown of market performance across geographies. Competitive Landscape: Details market shares and leading companies with influential financial deals.

Report Scope



Types: Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others

Threats: System Disruption, Data Breaches, Ransomware, Network Segmentation, Others

Deployment Models: On Premise, Cloud Based

Applications: Threat Detection, Cyber Incident Response, Compliance End Users: Port Authorities, Shipping, Insurers, Others

