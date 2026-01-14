Data Storage Corporation Announces Strategic Advisory Appointments, Launches New Website, And Provides Business Update On Future Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company sharpens focus on high-margin, recurring-revenue technology-enabled services while selectively pursuing AI-adjacent and GPU-oriented opportunities

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“Data Storage” or the“Company”), today announced the appointment of a group of experienced strategic advisors to support the execution of its post-tender offer strategy and the launch of a newly redesigned corporate website. The Company also provided a business update as it advances its next phase of growth.

The advisory team has been assembled to assist management execute its strategy centered on acquiring and supporting technology-enabled service businesses with high margins, recurring revenue, and attractive valuation profiles, while remaining selective in evaluating strategic investments that complement the Company's AI-adjacent and GPU-related focus.

“We are extremely excited about the direction of the Company and the foundation we are putting in place following the tender offer,” said Chuck Piluso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage.“This advisory team brings highly relevant experience across enterprise technology, infrastructure, and capital markets, and will play an important role as we pursue a focused strategy designed to build durable, long-term shareholder value.”

The Company's advisory team includes:

Travis Sampson is a seasoned technology executive with extensive experience leading complex enterprise and infrastructure initiatives. Mr. Sampson currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Hollywood Park Management, where he oversees end-to-end technology across a large-scale mixed-use campus, including fiber and cellular infrastructure, Wi-Fi deployment, software platforms, and integrated digital systems. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at BSE Global, where he led enterprise technology strategy across major sports and entertainment venues.

Andrew Park brings a strong track record of commercializing advanced technology platforms and supporting growth initiatives across AI-adjacent environments. Most recently at VAST Data, Mr. Park worked with AI labs and Neocloud teams responsible for large-scale GPU deployments, supporting business development and strategic partnerships. Previously, he led sales and marketing at Lightbits Labs and currently co-chairs AI Circle, a global private AI community.

Jason Nocco is a veteran technology executive with more than two decades of experience in cloud and artificial intelligence services. At Amazon Web Services (AWS), Mr. Nocco helped launch commercial software sales and build the AWS Marketplace database category into a multi-billion-dollar business. He later led Google Cloud Marketplace expansion efforts and served on Alphabet's CapitalG Go-To-Market Advisory Board. His experience includes advising AI-driven startups and facilitating the acquisition of Streamlit by Snowflake.

David Waldman is President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescendo Communications, a strategic investor relations and communications firm he founded in 2006. Mr. Waldman has advised hundreds of public companies across technology and other sectors on capital markets strategy, corporate positioning, and transformational events, including mergers, acquisitions, and restructurings. He also leads VeldBridge Holdings, which focuses on acquiring and growing businesses across technology and related industries.

In conjunction with the advisory appointments, Data Storage launched a redesigned corporate website, , which reflects the Company's refined strategic focus and provides enhanced visibility into its priorities, including technology-enabled services, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and other recurring-revenue business models, as well as its selective approach to AI-adjacent and GPU-related infrastructure opportunities.

Following the divestiture of its cloud services business, Data Storage is advancing a disciplined hybrid acquisition strategy targeting businesses with predictable cash flows, strong margins, and established customer bases, particularly within fragmented technology markets. In parallel, the Company continues to evaluate strategic investments in areas such as GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service and AI-enabled platforms, pursuing such opportunities only when aligned with disciplined valuation criteria and strategic fit.

“We believe this is a pivotal moment for Data Storage,” Mr. Piluso added.“With a strengthened advisory bench, a clear strategic focus, and an enhanced platform for communicating with investors, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and confident in our ability to execute.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary today, Nexxis, Inc., provides Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”)/Unified Communications and dedicated internet connectivity as part of DTST's one-stop solution set. In the future, DTST plans to invest in and support businesses, including, but not limited to, GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. The Company's mission is to build sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. For more information, visit.

