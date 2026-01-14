Oragenics To Present At The 2026 Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sarasota, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“the“Company”) today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2026. The fourth edition of the Sequire Investor Summit is scheduled for January 20th-22nd, 2026, at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We appreciate the opportunity to present at the Sequire Investor Summit and discuss our novel approach to addressing the significant unmet medical need in concussion and mild traumatic brain injury,” said Janet Huffman, CEO of Oragenics.“There are currently no approved drug therapies for concussion, underscoring the importance of advancing our ONP-002 clinical program to Phase 2a studies.”

Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

Please review the program agenda for the day and time of the Oragenics presentation. For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration and other conference details, please visit the official event website at srax

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The Company's lead candidate, ONP-002, is being advanced as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Oragenics is progressing ONP-002 through Phase 2a clinical trials in Australia, with U.S. Phase IIb trials planned to follow. The Company's intranasal delivery platform has potential applications across multiple neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, PTSD, and anxiety disorders. Oragenics is committed to developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in neurological care. For more information, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future performance, business prospects, events and product development plans. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements include statements about our strategies, objectives and our goals. To the extent statements in this Quarterly Report involve, without limitation, our expectations for growth, estimates of future revenue, our sources and uses of cash, our liquidity needs, our current or planned clinical trials or research and development activities, product development timelines, our future products, regulatory matters, expense, profits, cash flow balance sheet items or any other guidance on future periods, these statements are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "potential," "may," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. All information we set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

800-383-4880

...