Global AI Selected By Major European Energy And Utilities Company To Deploy Agentic AI Platform

New York, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), agentic products and solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement to deploy its agentic AI platform with one of Europe's larger energy and utilities companies, marking an important step in the Company's expansion into regulated, mission-critical enterprise environments.

The customer operates a highly integrated enterprise technology ecosystem supporting core commercial and operational systems. As competitive and commercial pressure intensifies during month-end sales cycles, the company faced recurring challenges related to the speed, consistency, and governance of pricing updates across critical systems, directly impacting sales execution, deal accuracy, and revenue timing.

Global AI was selected to address these challenges by orchestrating and governing existing integrations, accelerating execution without replacing core infrastructure or disrupting ongoing operations. The initial deployment focused on enabling near-real-time pricing synchronization across critical commercial systems during high-pressure sales periods.

As a result of the deployment, the customer realized operational and commercial benefits, including faster pricing updates during critical month-end sales periods, improved responsiveness for commercial teams, and reduced operational friction between CRM and ERP systems.

Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI, commented,“This deployment demonstrates how Global AI's platform delivers immediate, measurable value without requiring enterprises to rip and replace critical systems. By acting as an intelligent orchestration layer above existing integrations, our platform helps enterprises move faster, operate with greater control, and support time-critical commercial operations in even the most regulated environments.”

About Global AI Inc.

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, statements regarding the expected timing, scope, performance, benefits, and potential expansion of the Company's agentic AI platform deployment, the anticipated value of customer engagements, and the Company's future operations and business prospects. Terms and phrases such as“anticipate,”“believes,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,” and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the customer's ability to terminate or modify the engagement; delays or challenges in implementation or integration of the Company's technology; the customer's acceptance and continued use of the Company's platform; changes in project scope or timing; regulatory, compliance, data governance, or cybersecurity requirements; competitive pressures; and general market and economic conditions. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

