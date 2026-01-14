$5.16 Bn Vector Graphics Software Global Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vector Graphics Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The vector graphics software market is set for robust growth, progressing from $3.12 billion in 2024 to $3.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This growth is driven by the burgeoning demand for high-quality visuals in advertising, rising digital illustration popularity, and increased use in e-learning and mobile-friendly design tools.

Ahead, the market is projected to reach $5.16 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.5%. Growth will be fueled by the adoption of SaaS-based solutions, demand for interactive content, AI-driven design automation, enhanced remote collaboration, and multimedia platform integration. Key trends include advancements in 3D vector graphics, real-time collaborative editing developments, and technological progress in user interface design.

Internet penetration plays a pivotal role in market expansion, as it enhances cloud-based tool accessibility. For instance, by July 2024, 63% of UK SMEs were connected to full-fibre networks, illustrating a significant rise driven by affordable mobile networks. This connectivity supports vector graphics software growth by enabling remote collaboration and efficient project management.

Leading companies like Adobe Inc. continue to push the envelope with innovations such as the Firefly Video Model and upgrades to their Firefly Image, Vector, and Design Models. These advancements include Generative Shape Fill, Text to Pattern, and other features enhancing creation and editing efficiency. Alongside, tools like Generative Extend in Premiere Pro demonstrate strides in transforming static elements into rich video content.

Strategic acquisitions also highlight market dynamism. In March 2024, Canva Pty Ltd. acquired Serif Ltd., aiming to integrate Affinity's advanced tools with its platform, offering comprehensive solutions for both non-designers and professionals. Such moves underscore a shift towards creating robust visual communication ecosystems.

Major players in this domain include Microsoft Corp., Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Figma Inc., and others, with North America being the largest regional market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion, indicating shifting global market dynamics driven by changing trade relations and tariffs that are impacting the IT sector's supply chains.

The industry research reports offer comprehensive insights into the vector graphics software market, detailing market statistics, trends, competitor analysis, and opportunities. This holistic perspective equips stakeholders with the knowledge essential for navigating the evolving landscape.

Ultimately, the vector graphics software market thrives on a mixture of technological advancements, strategic alliances, and increasing internet penetration, ensuring its pivotal role in creating high-quality digital content across platforms.

Report Scope



Markets Covered: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: on-Premises; Cloud-Based

Applications: Graphic Design; Animation; CAD; Marketing and Advertising; Web Design

End-User: Individual; Enterprises; Educational Institutions

Subsegments: Design and Illustration Tools; Animation and Motion Graphics Tools; Layout and Typography Tools; Color Management Tools; Plug-Ins and Extensions Services: Implementation and Integration Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Consulting Services; Customization Services; Managed Services

Key Attributes:

