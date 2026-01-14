MNA Ventures Announces 2025 Performance Results: A Year Of Global Expansion And Strategic Financial Shifts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNA Ventures, a premier diversified holding group and "one-stop-shop" conglomerate, today released its 2025 Year-End Summary. The report details a transformative period of internal optimization and aggressive international growth, reinforcing the group's position as a global parent entity across the UAE, Europe, and emerging markets.

Throughout 2025, MNA Ventures continued to execute its "solutions-first" strategy-developing internal tools to resolve complex corporate challenges before scaling them into market-leading subsidiaries.









2025 Highlights: The Launch of QBS and OTC & Partners

The definitive milestones of the past year for MNA Ventures have been the successful launch and scaling of QBS and OTC & Partners. These projects represent the group's "highlights of the year," signaling a shift toward institutional-grade financial services and specialized legal ecosystems.



QBS Banking Facility: Our banking subsidiary is a cornerstone achievement for 2025. Designed as a bridge between digital assets and traditional banking, QBS caters specifically to the complex needs of blockchain and fintech enterprises.

Key Features: It offers multi-currency management (supporting USDT, USDC, USD, and AED), crypto-to-fiat liquidity, and global cross-border transactions.

OTC & Partners: This premier law firm provides a full suite of corporate and regulatory advisory services. Strategically positioned to support the UAE's flourishing business community, the firm delivers pragmatic, commercially focused legal expertise to clients ranging from innovative digital asset ventures to established multinationals. Regulatory Agility: To ensure seamless service for global crypto clients, licensing efforts are being strategically aligned with jurisdictions that ensure compliance under modern frameworks while adapting to evolving global regulations.

Scaling the Ecosystem: OTC Business Services (OTCBS)

A vital component of this year's success is the continued leadership of OTC Business Services (OTCBS). As a cornerstone of MNA Ventures, OTCBS has been instrumental in facilitating smooth transitions for blockchain entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals moving to the UAE.



A Glimpse into OTCBS: OTCBS provides "wraparound" support that goes beyond simple incorporation. The team assists families and founders in immersing themselves in the local environment-from identifying professional networks to navigating the complex legal and tax consequences of international migration.

Comprehensive Problem Solving: Unlike traditional consultants, OTCBS leverages the group's internal legal (OTC & Partners) and financial (QBS) tools to resolve complex KYC, AML, and business structuring challenges. Exclusive Focus: Reflecting a long-sighted, client-focused philosophy, OTCBS prioritizes deepening its relationship with an elite existing client base, ensuring they maximize the group's full set of tools.



Scaling the Ecosystem: European Innovation & Diversification

The group continues to broaden its service portfolio through key launches and joint ventures:



The German Innovation Hub: Established MT & MNA Ventures in Bremen, Germany, acting as a launchpad for startups including United Law and OTC Tech. RegTech Performance: Regulate AG continues its growth as an institutional-grade compliance provider, offering top-tier KYC/KYB screening platforms for major European fintechs.

Organizational Strength and Excellence

"Our strategy has always been to solve our own internal challenges first, then offer those solutions to the world," said Mostafa Nasser Al Rashed, Executive Director of MNA Ventures. "By centralizing our core operations at the OTC Hub and expanding our banking footprint, we are building a resilient ecosystem that thrives on adaptability and long-term stability."

MNA Ventures continues to prioritize institutional quality, bolstering its internal legal and corporate departments to support its high-net-worth and blockchain partners.

About MNA Ventures MNA Ventures is a diversified holding group headquartered at the OTC Hub in Dubai, UAE. With a philosophy rooted in creating market-ready solutions from internal challenges, MNA Ventures manages a global portfolio spanning legal services, financial technology, real estate development, and F&B.

Contact Person: Ilir Valon Kevin Halimi

Email Address: ...

Website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

