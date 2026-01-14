$2.61 Bn Maritime Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F: Increasing Trade Volume And Advancements In Safety, Cybersecurity, And Alternative Propulsion

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The maritime market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from $2.16 billion in 2025 to $2.25 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This expansion is underpinned by the rise in global trade, advancements in marine technologies, and heightened demand for offshore support services. Investment in port infrastructure and environmental monitoring further fuels this growth. Forecasts indicate the market size will reach $2.61 billion by 2030, with emerging trends in smart shipping solutions, low-emission vessels, and AI-driven maritime operations.

Global trade momentum is a crucial factor propelling the maritime market, with sea-based transportation being the most cost-effective mode for moving bulk goods. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development reported maritime trade growth of 2.4% in 2023, with sustained growth anticipated through 2028. This surge in trade activities underscores the market's expanding scope.

Leading companies are enhancing maritime cybersecurity, as exemplified by Rakuten Symphony's 2024 launch of Rakuten Maritime, a cybersecurity framework tailored for autonomous ships. This innovation integrates IoT, cloud computing, and zero-trust security technologies to safeguard against evolving threats, optimizing operational efficiency while securing data integrity and vessel safety.

Strategic mergers are reshaping the landscape, as demonstrated by Noatum's acquisition of a majority stake in Egypt-based Safina B.V. in 2024. This move strengthens Noatum's presence in the Mediterranean and enhances its competitive position in global maritime logistics.

Major industry players such as Marsk A/S, CMA CGM Group, and COSCO SHIPPING LINES are spearheading initiatives in modernizing port infrastructure and adopting advanced safety systems. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead the sector's growth, despite challenges from fluctuating trade relations and tariffs impacting operational costs.

The maritime market report provides comprehensive data, including industry size, regional shares, and market trends. It delivers valuable insights into the strategic measures entities should adopt to navigate the dynamic international trade environment. With a focus on alternative propulsion and materials technologies, the market is set to leverage tariffs to spur domestic manufacturing and bolster supply chain resilience.

As global trade dynamics evolve, the maritime market stands as a linchpin in facilitating international commerce, underscored by innovations in vessel technology and infrastructural development. With significant contributions from North America and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, the maritime industry's outlook remains robust, promising sustained growth and strategic opportunities for stakeholders.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Vessel Type: Cargo Ships, Tankers, Passenger Ships, Fishing Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels

Service Type: Shipping, Logistics, Port, Maintenance Services

Technology: Conventional, Hybrid, Alternative Fuels, and Autonomous Shipping End-Use: Commercial, Defense, Research, Tourism

Subsegments:



Cargo and Tankers: Container, Bulk Carriers, Crude Oil, LNG, LPG Tankers, etc.

Passenger and Fishing Vessels: Cruises, Ferries, Trawlers, etc. Offshore Support Vessels: Construction, PSVs, AHTS Vessels

Key Attributes:

