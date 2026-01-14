403
Türkiye, Somalia Seal Labor Cooperation Protocol
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye and Somalia officially signed the “Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labor Commission First Meeting Protocol and the 2026–2027 Action Plan,” thereby putting the agreement into effect, according to a ministry statement.
The inaugural gathering of the Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labor Commission took place in Ankara, the Turkish capital.
During the meeting, Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Isikhan welcomed Somali Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Salim Alio Ibro along with his delegation.
Isikhan explained that the protocol and action plan aim to establish broad and lasting collaboration in crucial areas such as labor inspections, workplace health and safety, efficient oversight of labor migration, vocational education, and the creation of national occupational standards.
After holding a bilateral discussion with Ibro, Isikhan presided over a delegation-level session with his Somali counterpart.
In his remarks, the Turkish minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing strengthening and expansion of Türkiye-Somalia relations, emphasizing that ties between the two nations have acquired a strategic character over time.
Looking forward to a fruitful and outcome-driven partnership, Isikhan stated: “As a ministry, we attach great importance to sharing our experience with the Somali side in matters within our mandate, and we aim to strengthen our cooperation in these areas.”
He further noted that the 2026–2027 action plan will advance current collaboration, broaden its scope, and establish a firm and enduring legal foundation for the exchange of knowledge, documents, and specialists between the two ministries.
