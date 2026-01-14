CRITICAL METALS CORP. NASDAQCRML Announces Another Series Of Outstanding Drilling Results Achieving Additional High-Grade Results Across Its Tanbreez Asset From The 2025 Drilling Campaign
Table 1- Coordinates based on WGS1984 zone 23 North grid system with results to date
Figure 1. Diamond drill hole pad 25-D03 drilled August 2025
Figure 2. Project Drilling Historical 2007- 2014 and 2024 and 2025 Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)
Drilling Results Comparison - 2024 and 2025
The 2024 and 2025 drilling programs were designed to test strike extensions of known mineralization and further refine the geological and mineralization models across the Lower Fjord and Upper Fjord areas. The primary objectives of the programs were to support an upgrade of the Mineral Resource Estimate and to advance subsequent mine planning studies.
In 2024, a total of 13 diamond drill holes for 1,149.5 meters were completed by Critical Metals Corp. Drilling was predominantly vertical, with one angled hole designed to intersect sub-horizontal mineralized layers at true thickness in the Lower Fjord area. In addition, deep diamond drill hole K-24 was completed in the Upper Fjord area.
In 2025, a total of 20 diamond drill holes for 3,430 meters were completed by Critical Metals Corp. Drilling included both vertical and angled diamond drill holes designed to intersect sub-horizontal mineralized layers extending from the Upper Fjord into the Fjord area and Targets identified at Area B.
A priority target of the 2025 program was designed to extend and confirm the strong mineralization intersected in drill hole K-24 in the Upper Fjord Area, which had returned 203.2 meters at 0.48% TREO+Y (including ~27% HREO).
Figure 3. Project Drilling Historical 2007- 2014 and 2024 and 2025 Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)
Figure 4. Upper Fjord Cross Section over 950m strike length of TREO+Y mineralization
Figure 5. Fjord to Upper Fjord Cross Section over 900m width of TREO+Y mineralization
Diamond drill hole 25-D09 was drilled vertically to a depth of 311.0 meters in Area B to evaluate reconnaissance mineral potential. Based on the results reported in this announcement, further drilling in Area B is being planned.
The final reported results from the 2024 and 2025 drilling programs to date (13 of the 20 holes completed in 2025 reported in this announcement) demonstrate a range of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO+Y) grades, ranging from approximately 0.35% to 0.77% TREO+Y, with an average ~25.7% heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) composition.
These results are observed across multiple vertical and deep angled drill holes spaced along the Lower and Upper Fjord areas within the kakortokite host rock and are consistent with a stratiform, laterally continuous magmatic mineralized layer.
The kakortokite host rock may not always contain economic mineralization of TREO or metal oxides.
Grade Summary
- Total Rare Earth Oxide + Yttrium (TREO+Y): ranges between approximately 0.35%–0.77%. Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO) proportion: ranges between approximately 25–29% of TREO+Y. Strategic and associated elements: Gallium oxide (~98 ppm), hafnium oxide (~301 ppm), yttrium oxide (~637 ppm), and cerium oxide (~1,567 ppm) are consistently present, together with zirconium oxide (0.91%–3.4%), niobium (1,192ppm), and tantalum (91ppm).
Reporting and Methodology Notes
- TREO+Y represents the sum of La2O3, CeO2, Pr2O3, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, and Y2O3. A minimum final intercept width of 2m downhole reported. No economic weighting has been applied. Grade cut-offs of 3,000ppm for TREO+Y have been used with no equivalence has been reported. All drilling and assay results, including both higher and lower grades, are reported to ensure balanced disclosure.
Next Steps
The Company is awaiting the remaining assay results from the 2025 drilling field season and selective historic sampling.
Once these results are received and interpreted, the Company will incorporate this data into the planning stage for the 2026 field season.
About Critical Metals Corp.
Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next-generation technologies for Europe and its Western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets, as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.
Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well-positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.
With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the Western world.
For more information, please visit .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target,”“designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the“Risk Factors” section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Critical Metals Corp.



Legal Disclaimer:
