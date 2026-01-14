Redcloud Beats Guidance With $53.7M Record Revenue, Raises 2026 Guidance 20% To $120M



AI-Powered Intelligent Infrastructure for Trade Scales Globally as Joint Ventures and Partnerships Accelerate Growth Revenue Doubled in Second Half 2025

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company"), the technology company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced record preliminary full-year 2025 results that exceeded previous management guidance and raised 2026 revenue guidance to $120 million.

Preliminary full-year 2025 revenue reached $53.7 million, representing 15% year-over-year growth and exceeding the Company's previously issued guidance range of $51–$53 million. Based on continued execution, momentum and expanding joint venture deployments, RedCloud is raising its 2026 revenue guidance by 20% to $120 million.



Record 2025 Financial Performance

Preliminary full-year 2025 revenue of $53.7 million exceeded management guidance and reflects accelerating adoption of RedCloud's platform across its global footprint. During 2025, total transaction value grew 31 % to $3.2 billion. Cumulative platform trades for the year 2025 were $6.9 billion, with live transaction data actively training RedCloud's AI-driven trading algorithms.

“We beat our guidance and we're scaling with intent,” said Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud.“The $14.6 trillion1 FMCG industry still primarily runs on spreadsheets and phone calls. We're making trade algorithmic. Our joint venture model allows us to deploy intelligent trade infrastructure globally. 2026 is about disciplined expansion and execution.”

2026 Outlook

The Company's increased 2026 revenue guidance of $120 million reflects expansion in existing markets, new joint venture deployments, and the upcoming commercial launch of RedAI's agentic trading capabilities, scheduled for February 2026.

“We are building the intelligent infrastructure for global trade,” Floyd added.“Powered by NVIDIA and AWS, our platform processes billions of dollars in real-world trade. Global supply chains lose $2 trillion a year to inefficiency. Our AI infrastructure is designed to eliminate that waste at scale.”

Strategic and Operational Highlights

. Global Footprint: Six operational hubs serving nearly 67,000 businesses across Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye by Q1 2026

. NVIDIA Connect Membership: Accelerating AI capabilities for demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, and inventory optimization

. RedAI Launch: Major product release scheduled for February 2026 introducing an agentic interface for automated trading decisions

. Türkiye: Infrastructure license signed; commercial launch expected Q1 2026

. Saudi Arabia: Joint venture announced

. Pipeline: Multiple additional infrastructure licenses discussions

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud's mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a 'trading layer' of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its initial public offering on New York's Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker“RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its platform, please visit and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the RedCloud's preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, expectations regarding future financial performance, growth, business strategies, market opportunities, and operational outlook,. When used in this press release, words such as“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“may,”“should,”“would,”“could,” and“will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the completion of the Company's year-end financial closing procedures, the preparation and audit of the Company's financial statements, potential adjustments to preliminary results, changes in economic, market, or industry conditions, customer demand, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launches, the ability to expand across operational markets, the ability to leverage RedCloud's future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, and whether RedCloud's upcoming product release meets customer expectations leading to broad adoption. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud's described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,”“Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and“Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other periodic reports and documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The preliminary financial information included in this press release is unaudited, subject to change, and may differ from final results to be reflected in the Company's audited financial statements. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] FMCG Global Market Size 2025 $14.6Tn, Cognitive Market Research



