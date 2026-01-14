Fatima Sana Shaikh Celebrates With The Cast & Crew As She Wraps Up The Shoot For Her Untitled Next

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has wrapped up the shoot of her forthcoming film, the title of which has not been finalized yet.

Sharing the professional update with the netizens, Fatima took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from the set of her next.

The photos feature the 'Dangal' actress posing with the cast and crew of the yet untitled drama during the cake-cutting ceremony.

The movie brings together an exciting team with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pavail Gulatie, Ravi Behl, Sidhant, Kabir Bedi and Zain Khan Durrani, along with others.

While the details of the drama have been kept under wraps for now, Fatima's latest social media post has surely piqued the interest of the movie buffs.

Now, it remains to be seen what the makers have in store for the audience.

In addition to this, Fatima's lineup also includes "Nyaya", in which she will be seen sharing screen space with 'Saiyaara' fame Aneet Padda.

Along with these two ladies, the project will also have Arjun Mathur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma as part of this gripping story.

On another note, it was a working birthday for Fatima as she turned a year older on Sunday.

She celebrated her special day with her team and her 'Dhak Dhak' co-star Dia Mirza.

Providing a peek into her special day, Fatima took to her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude to Dia and others for making her birthday memorable with good food and a few words of encouragement.

Her social media post read, "Working birthdays are the best and getting to celebrate with @diamirzaofficial and my team was really special (red heart emoji) Thank you for making my day special and feeding me great food. And always hyping me and encouraging me. You've always got my back! Thank you for being you being you."