2025 gets recorded as third-warmest year
(MENAFN) The year 2025 was the third-warmest globally on record, according to data released Wednesday by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which manages the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).
Global temperatures averaged 1.47 °C (2.65 °F) above pre-industrial levels (1850–1900), just 0.01 °C cooler than 2023 and 0.13 °C below the record set in 2024. The three-year period from 2023 to 2025 exceeded 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, marking the first time a multi-year span has surpassed the Paris Agreement’s long-term warming target.
If current warming trends continue, the 1.5 °C threshold could be reached by the end of the decade, more than ten years earlier than previously projected when the Paris Agreement was adopted.
Temperature anomalies were widespread. Land areas experienced the second-highest temperatures on record, the Antarctic recorded its highest annual temperature, and the Arctic its second-highest. Sea-surface temperatures were also among the highest recorded.
The report confirms that Europe and the world are in the warmest decade on record, according to ECMWF Director-General Florian Pappenberger, who added that preparedness and prevention remain possible only when action is guided by robust scientific evidence.
The record warmth in 2025 was largely driven by greenhouse gas accumulation, ongoing emissions, and reduced carbon uptake by natural sinks. High sea-surface temperatures influenced by El Niño and other ocean variability also contributed. While tropical regions were slightly cooler than in 2023–2024, polar areas saw record-level heat.
