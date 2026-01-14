Trident Resources Corp. Announces Filing Of Updated MRE Technical Report For Its La Ronge Gold Belt Properties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) Technical Report for its 100%-owned La Ronge Gold Belt gold deposits in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The technical report supports the Company's previously announced updated mineral resource estimates for the Preview SW, Preview North, North Lake and Greywacke deposits, and has an effective date of [November 6, 2025]. The Technical Report has been filed and is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ), in accordance with NI 43-101 disclosure requirements. The updated MRE was prepared by Bird Resource Consulting Corp. (BRCC) and incorporates historical drilling results, updated geological interpretations and current modeling methodologies, resulting in expanded gold resources and improved classification confidence across all four deposits. Highlights: Trident reported a significant upgrade to the existing Mineral Resource Estimate using US$2,600 / oz gold (previously calculated at US$1,500 / oz - US$1,700 / oz):





18% increase to Indicated resource gold ounces 190% increase to Inferred resource gold ounces Indicated resources at Trident's 100% owned Preview SW, Preview North, Greywacke and North Lake deposits total 896,500 combined gold ounces (see Table 1) Inferred resources at Preview SW, Preview North, Greywacke and North Lake deposits total 1,129,600 combined gold ounces (see Table 1) Fall drilling has been completed on the Contact Lake Project, with 13 of 19 holes reported, including Hole CL25003 which returned 7.03 gpt gold over 43.25m , including 30.06 gpt gold over 9.25m ; this updated Mineral Resource Estimate does not include recent nor historical Contact Lake drill results. A minimum 10,000 metre winter drilling program has been announced and mobilization of equipment and team has commenced. Table 1 : Mineral Resource Estimate for four deposits at the Base Case Cutoff 0.25 g/t Au

Class Deposit In Situ Tonnage and Grade Au Metal % Change in Au ounces from Historical MRE Tonnage Au (ktonnes) (gpt) (kOz) Indicated North Lake 16,410 0.890 469.7 20% Preview SW 6,369 1.537 314.7 15% Preview North 933 1.359 40.8 na* Greywacke 1,021 2.174 71.4 -24% Total 24,733 1.127 896.5 18% Inferred North Lake 20,666 0.724 481.3 407% Preview SW 14,831 1.115 531.9 102% Preview North 366 0.628 7.4 -75% Greywacke 2,732 1.242 109.1 4821% Total 38,595 0.910 1,129.6 190%

* Preview North historical resource estimate was all Inferred.

Notes to the Resource Estimate Tables:

The Mineral Resource Estimates was completed by Sue Bird, P.Eng., with an effective date of November 6, 2025.The Mineral Resource Estimate for all four deposits have been confined by an open pit with“reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction” using the following assumptions:. Metal price of US$2,600/oz Au;. Payable metal of 99% for Au;. Offsite costs (TC/RC/Transport) for Au of US$5.80/oz;. Pit slopes are 45 degrees;. Mining cost of mineralized material of CDN$2.56/t and CDN$2.40/t for waste, and;. Processing costs of CDN$15.60/t with G&A costs of CDN$7.20/t.Metallurgical recoveries are 90% for all deposits.Forex = 0.72 $US:$CDNThe NSR equation is: NSR (CDN$/t) = (Au*90%*CDN$114.68/g)The specific gravity for each deposit and lithologies or domains ranges from 2.40 to 2.91.Numbers may not add due to rounding.

TECHNICAL REPORT DETAILS:

The updated MRE was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Key aspects of the resource modeling include updated wireframing, optimized block modeling, and classification based on drill spacing and geological continuity. Gold resources have been reported using appropriate cut-off grades and constrained within reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

The Technical Report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for the Preview SW, Preview North, North Lake and Greywacke Deposits, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada” has been filed on SEDAR+ and contains detailed supporting information regarding data inputs, assumptions, methodologies, and resource tables.

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources, stated:“This updated Mineral Resource Estimate represents a meaningful step forward for Trident, demonstrating substantial growth in gold ounces and improved confidence across our La Ronge Gold Belt deposits,” said Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources.“Importantly, this MRE does not include any resources from our flagship Contact Lake Project, where recent drilling has delivered exceptional results. Building on a very successful Fall 2025 campaign, we are preparing to commence a fully funded, minimum 10,000-metre winter drilling program at Contact Lake shortly. We believe this next phase of drilling has the potential to be a significant catalyst as we continue to unlock the broader value of our district-scale asset base.”.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

