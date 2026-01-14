Greystone Logistics Launches High Tech Cellular-Tracked Plastic Pallets With Innovative Leasing Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Logistics (OTCQB: GLGI), a leading manufacturer of recycled plastic pallets and supply chain solutions, today unveiled a groundbreaking initiative designed to transform pallet supply chain management for enterprises nationwide: advanced cellular-based tracking and tracing for plastic pallets coupled with tailored rental and lease programs.

The new program dubbed“Palletrip”, introduces a lightweight recycled plastic, cellular tracked pallet, designed exclusively for transfers in closed loops. The program eliminates the chronic issues associated with white wood and traditional block pallets - including merchandise damage, mysterious disappearance, ASRS jams, wood splinters, heavy weight, and high repair/replacement costs - while introducing predictable“Pallet-as-a-Service” leasing models.

CEO Warren Kruger stated,“Palletrip optimizes pallet flows, ensures product quality, and enhances safety. Long battery life devices deliver real-time cellular visibility for location, excessive impact, temperature, dwell time and movement history for reliable shipping and inventory management. Palletrip can tie in existing RFID if necessary, with or without gateways, to minimize losses and leverage existing systems. Leasing offers pay-per-use or fixed terms, no capex, with full management, maintenance, and delivery-lowering costs and waste. These advancements empower businesses to reduce shrinkage, streamline operations, and profitably achieve sustainability goals.”

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics is a“green” manufacturing company that reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures, leases, and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company's technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment, extrusion lines and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone's pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin. Simplot, Omaha Steaks, Corning, Walmart, MillerCoors, Sutter Home Wines, Diageo and many others have utilized recycled Greystone plastic pallets. For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“potential,”“continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact

Brendan HopkinsInvestor RelationsEmail: ...Phone: (407) 645-5295