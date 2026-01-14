Obra Capital Closes Third CLO Offering For $453M

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced the final close of its third Collateralized Loan Obligation (“CLO”) offering (“Obra CLO 3”) of over $450 million, to be managed by Obra CLO Management LLC. Since launching its CLO platform in 2024, Obra has issued more than $1.3 billion across three CLO transactions. The growth of Obra's dedicated CLO investment strategy reflects the firm's ongoing efforts to grow its diversified suite of product offerings and deliver long-term value for investors.

Obra CLO 3 will be managed within the firm's leveraged finance platform led by Scott Macklin, Head of US Leveraged Finance, and Peter Polanskyj, Chief Investment Officer. Since its founding in 2009, Obra has remained steadfast in its goal to deliver asymmetric and differentiated risk-adjusted returns for investors globally.

“The successful closing of our third CLO reflects continued investor demand for Obra's disciplined investment approach and the strength of the platform we are building,” said Peter Polanskyj.“As we broaden our investor base and deepen our skills, we continue to manage our CLOs with a consistent investment philosophy while thoughtfully expanding our capabilities with the goal of building a durable, long-term CLO business. We are grateful for our ongoing partnerships with investors and remain focused on delivering attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market environments.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as placement agent. Milbank LLP provided legal representation for Obra.

About Obra Capital

Obra is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance and credit verticals. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, sourcing, structuring and servicing, Obra strives to provide differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of December 31, 2025, the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management across Obra's registered investment advisors, was approximately $6.8 billion. Obra owns and operates a CLO management business, a commercial real estate lending platform and an auto finance company. For more information about Obra and its registered investment advisors, please visit .

