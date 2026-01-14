DYWIDAG Appoints Shady Hajjar As President Of North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned infrastructure and construction executive to lead regional growth for leader in engineering excellence

Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG, a global leader in structural and geotechnical engineering solutions, today announced the appointment of Shady Hajjar to its executive leadership team as President of North America, replacing Mike Kelley in this role effective immediately. Hajjar will oversee DYWIDAG's North American operations, supporting strategic growth, operational performance, and continued delivery of innovative solutions across the region.

Hajjar brings extensive experience in civil engineering, construction, and infrastructure services, combined with a proven track record of operational leadership and strategic growth. Most recently, Hajjar served as Vice President at RoadSafe Traffic Systems, one of the largest private-equity-backed traffic management companies in North America. During his tenure, he played a key role in driving business strategy and regional growth across the company's Central and East Divisions.

“I'm excited to join DYWIDAG at a time of significant opportunity for infrastructure investment and innovation,” said Shady Hajjar, President, North America, DYWIDAG.“The company's technical depth and long-standing reputation for engineering excellence position it well for continued growth in North America and I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum.”

As President of North America, Hajjar will focus on expanding DYWIDAG's footprint across key infrastructure markets, expanding manufacturing capacity and strengthening regional support. Last year, DYWIDAG established a manufacturing and distribution center in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and expanded its concrete repair and strengthening services in response to the growing needs of the Southeast U.S.

“Shady's expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients,” said Hugh Pelham, CEO of DYWIDAG.“His deep understanding of construction operations, combined with his strategic mindset, makes him an excellent fit to lead DYWIDAG's North American presence into its next phase of growth.”

About DYWIDAG

Since its German roots were established in 1865, DYWIDAG has been a pioneer in engineering excellence-ensuring structures are built and maintained to be safer, stronger, and smarter. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries and a team of more than 1,600 professionals, DYWIDAG specializes in post-tensioning, geotechnical, stay cable, and concrete systems across diverse markets. By combining deep local expertise with global capability, the company delivers structural integrity that stands the test of time.

