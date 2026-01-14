Zomee Launches New Mother's Naturetm Line, Unveils Most Affordable Warming Wearable Breast Pump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Mother's NatureTM W1 Breast Pump brings warmth, rhythm, and spa-like comfort

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms have long searched for a breast pump that feels natural and closer to breastfeeding, and now, the search is finally over. Zomee, a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, is introducing its new Mother's NatureTM line, an innovation-led collection designed to help pumping feel more intuitive, more efficient, and more aligned with how a mother's body and baby's nursing naturally work. Leading the launch of the new line is the Zomee Mother's NatureTM W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump, the first warming wearable pump designed to mimic a baby's natural warmth and nursing patterns. The W1 is the most affordable warming wearable on the market at $195, and it is also available fully covered by insurance. The pump is available on Zomee with free shipping and will be on Amazon soon.

“The Mother's Nature product line was born from the belief that when pumping feels natural, moms bodies can best respond as nature intended, delivering the best possible results for both mom and baby,” said Dina Shanowitz, Founder and CEO of Zomee.

Mother's NatureTM W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump

The Zomee Mother's NatureTM W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump is the first warming wearable pump designed to mirror a baby's warmth and nursing rhythm for a more natural, calming, and efficient pumping experience, making it as close to baby as nature allows. By bringing a unique spa-like warmth to the breast, the W1 helps trigger oxytocin, encourages faster let-down, improves comfort, and helps mothers express more milk in less time. The W1 offers moms a truly nature-inspired, hospital-grade pumping experience in a compact, hands-free design.

Mother's Nature W1 Warming and Wearable Breast Pump Key Benefits



Most Affordable: Accessibility is important to Zomee. The W1 is the most affordable heated & wearable pump available, priced at $195 with free shipping at

Covered by Insurance: The W1 is available fully covered by insurance nationwide.

Most Inclusive: The W1 offers the most sizing options that come included with the purchase of any pump on the market (15mm, 17mm, 19mm, 21mm, and 24mm). And with Zomee's Perfect Fit PromiseTM, moms can request a free replacement size if one of the included shields or inserts isn't what they need.

Most Pumping Levels: The W1 offers four nature-based pumping mode options, including Stimulation, Expression, 2-Phase, and a new BioBoost power pumping mode that encourages more frequent letdowns and supports prolactin release to drive milk production.

Safe Materials: The W1 is made with BPA-free, food-quality materials, including silicone breast shields for a safe and more natural experience for baby

Safe Operation: Zomee pumps are purposefully designed without apps to avoid Bluetooth emitting EMF near moms' breasts.

Quiet and Powerful: The W1 is quiet, compact, and discreet, with quiet operation at 46 decibels, is the most customizable of any Zomee pump, with 12 hospital-grade suction levels (300mmHg), and features a built-in nightlight for late-night sessions.

Long Battery Life: The W1 is rechargeable using a USBC adapter and has a 120-minute battery life, which is enough for multiple pump sessions with a 90-minute charge time. Industry-leading Warranty: Zomee stands behind the quality of all of its pumps with an industry-leading 2-year warranty.



Please click HERE for images and videos of the new Mother's Nature W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump.

Trusted Support Resources for Breastfeeding Moms

The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming, whether for a new or experienced mom, which is why Zomee offers The Mom LineTM, a free, trusted online resource designed to help moms feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding. Fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants, The Mom Line connects moms with expert guidance, practical product tips, and personalized support, ensuring every question is answered, and no mom feels alone, from first latch to weaning and every stage in between.

Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog. To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit or our Amazon storefront.

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother's Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee's product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom LineTM and Zomee Mom MomentsTM, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

...